PM Modi targets Pakistan at SRCC centenary celebrations: 'Those spreading terrorism are on back foot'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated and addressed the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. At the centenary celebrations, PM Modi said, "...Today’s occasion is very historic for Shri Ram College of Commerce. It is equally significant for the education sector of the country. Several generations that have been part of SRCC have come together here. I congratulate all of you on the centenary celebrations of SRCC."

Those spreading terrorism are on the back foot: PM Modi

PM Modi said today those spreading terrorism are on the back foot and if Pakistan indulges in any misadventure, India's armed forces will enter their territory and strike. “Peace has increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The back of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism has been broken. The world that was once concerned about India's policy paralysis is today talking about India's policy dynamism," he said.

PM Modi further said, "When a person lives for 100 years, they are considered an ocean of experience. And when an institution completes 100 years, it becomes an ocean of achievements and inspiration. In its 100-year journey, SRCC has shaped generations and connected them with a brighter future. Those who came here studied, and those who left emerged as well-shaped individuals."

"Dhurandhar na ho, lekin dhoom toh machayi hai," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), as he spoke about SRCC alumni and said they have made their mark in every sphere.

Here’s what PM Modi said on 7.8% GDP growth

PM Modi said, "The 7.8 per cent quarterly growth has boosted the country's confidence. Those who became infamous for pushing India into the 'Fragile Five' are finding these figures difficult to digest."

"The world was calling India one of the 'Fragile Five.' Today, the world is watching India become the fastest-growing major economy. In just the past week, there have been several positive developments regarding India's economy. The 7.8 per cent quarterly growth has boosted the country's confidence. Meanwhile, a Japanese credit rating agency has upgraded India's rating. And this 7.8 per cent growth has come at a time when the war in West Asia is ongoing and there have been several trade-related challenges. Achieving such growth under these circumstances shows India's strength and potential. I know, and you also know, that those who became infamous for pushing India into the 'Fragile Five' are finding these figures difficult to digest. But all of you understand the data seriously...In other words, India is not only growing but also creating new employment opportunities. Despite this, those for whom the glass was half empty in 2013 continue to think the same way even today. For them, the glass will always be half empty. I talk about the glass; I am not talking about anything remaining empty,” he said.

Alumni of SRCC are the OGs: PM Modi

PM Modi said the alumni of SRCC have also been very special. “In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields. Our Arun Jaitley ji studied here. And I can say that perhaps there was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days. Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again. Even today, Sanjeev Sanyal, who is part of my team, is an alumnus of SRCC. We have many other colleagues who studied here as well. And it is not that SRCC has produced people only from the world of economics. From artists to politicians, lawyers and judges, people from every field have emerged from here."

My speech in 2013 created a wave: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "This programme has been widely discussed over the past few days, especially my 2013 address. People have remembered it, listened to it again, and read it again. It is possible that members of the new generation have also revisited it. In a way, I can say that the speech created a wave. A wave swept through, and even today, 13-14 years later, the impact of that gathering and that address remains."

PM Modi said perhaps people were expecting him to launch a long, strong attack on the then Central Government and level a barrage of allegations. “Perhaps people were expecting me to launch a long, strong attack on the then Central Government and level a barrage of allegations. But, even though I was in the Opposition and a critic of the government of the time, I did not use this platform for that purpose. I presented a vision. I spoke positively. Whatever I said then was my conviction. I have always lived those thoughts and dreams. I continued to follow that path, to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the country and to have the passion to live for the nation...At that time, all of you may have been in school. But today, if you go on the internet and read the news from 2013 and around that period, you will get an idea of what the situation was like then,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he said in a short while from now, he will be at Delhi University’s iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. He said this college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society.

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