IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan win toss, India will bowl first in Dubai

Dubai:

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Asia Cup 2026 league game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams have announced unchanged squads for the match.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side arrives for the high-voltage clash following mammoth wins over Thailand and Hong Kong, China. However, there are some concerns regarding their batting unit. Barring Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, the batters have failed to live up to expectations and that’s one area that the team management would want to address.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have played only one match so far in the competition. They defeated Thailand by 35 runs after keeper Muneeba Ali scored a half-century. However, the women in green would not be too happy with their batting performance either, having scored only 119 runs in the first innings against a relatively poor bowling unit of Thailand.

Now, India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the competition, but Pakistan haven’t. If they suffer a defeat against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side and go on to lose their final league game to Hong Kong, China, there will be an opportunity for Thailand to make it to the top four.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar