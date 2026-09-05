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IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan win toss, India will bowl first in Dubai

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Asia Cup clash against India. Captain Fatima Sana explained that they want to put runs first and then try to defend it. Both teams announced unchanged squads for the blockbuster clash. Follow live updates.

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Image Source : AFP
Dubai:

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Asia Cup 2026 league game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams have announced unchanged squads for the match. 

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side arrives for the high-voltage clash following mammoth wins over Thailand and Hong Kong, China. However, there are some concerns regarding their batting unit. Barring Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, the batters have failed to live up to expectations and that’s one area that the team management would want to address.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have played only one match so far in the competition. They defeated Thailand by 35 runs after keeper Muneeba Ali scored a half-century. However, the women in green would not be too happy with their batting performance either, having scored only 119 runs in the first innings against a relatively poor bowling unit of Thailand.

Now, India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the competition, but Pakistan haven’t. If they suffer a defeat against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side and go on to lose their final league game to Hong Kong, China, there will be an opportunity for Thailand to make it to the top four. 

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar

 

Live updates :IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, Playing XIs, Reactions

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  • 7:36 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI:

    Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

  • 7:36 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan playing XI:

    Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

  • 7:31 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first. Fatima Sana says they 'want to put up maximum total' and restrict the Indian side in the second innings. 

  • 7:28 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss coming up

    Both Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana have reached the centre stage for the high-voltage toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

  • 7:27 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan squad:

    Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar

  • 7:25 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India squad:

    Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

  • 7:20 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Win toss and..?

    Both teams might look to bat first after winning the toss. The surface in Dubai has shown signs of slowing down in the second half of the game and that is one area both teams would want to exploit. Spinners are likely to enjoy more time in the middle.

  • 7:14 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan batters need to pull up their socks

    India will arrive at the contest as the favourites. However, their batting unit has disappointed so far in the competition. Pakistan could have capitalised on that, but their own batting show has been very subpar. Against Thailand, the side could manage only 119 runs after Muneeba Ali scored a half-century. Against a quality bowling unit of India, the team needs to pull up their socks and produce a better showing. 

  • 7:10 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Record night for Harmanpreet Kaur

    India's Harmanpreet Kaur is set to become the first captain ever to lead in 150 T20Is. No one has achieved the feat in men's T20Is either. A special milestone for the cricketer, but all eyes will be on her batting show tonight. The veteran has been very quiet so far in the Asia Cup. 

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Smriti Mandhana seeks another world record

    Star India opener Smriti Mandhana broke two world records in the previous clash against Hong Kong, China. She is currently the leading run-scorer in women's international and also the women's cricketer with the most international centuries. She is now 78 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in women's T20Is. 

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India vs Pakistan - Head to Head

    India have enjoyed a clear edge over Pakistan in Women’s T20Is, winning 14 of their 17 meetings since the rivalry began in 2009. They have also won their last four encounters, with their most recent victory coming in the 2022 Asia Cup. India’s dominance is even more pronounced in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, where they hold a commanding 6-1 record against Pakistan.

  • 7:00 PM (IST)Sep 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster Asia Cup 2026 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have reached the venue and are currently engaging in light drills. The toss is only a few minutes away. 

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