Congress makes organisational changes, replaces Baghel with Pilot as General Secretary of Punjab

New Delhi:

In a major twist amid infighting within Punjab Congress over the removal of the state Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress high command on Saturday appointed Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot as the new AICC General Secretary in charge of Punjab. Bhupesh Baghel, who was the AICC General Secretary in charge of the state, has been removed and re-assigned to Assam.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Congress makes organisational changes

Randeep Surjewala given additional charge of Gujarat Congress

As per the new list released by the Congress, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the in-charge of Punjab Congress, while Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as the in-charge of Assam Congress. Randeep Surjewala has been given additional charge of Gujarat Congress, while Sukhdeo Bhagat has been appointed as the in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress.

These appointments were approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress said the new changes will take effect immediately.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement that the Congress president has reassigned/appointed party functionaries as AICC general secretary/incharge for different states with immediate effect.

Sukhdeo Bhagat has been appointed as Chhattisgarh in-charge, Dr Sirivella Prasad as Maharashtra in-charge and P V Mohan as Andhra Pradesh in-charge.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the following outgoing General Secretary/In-charges -- Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore," Venugopal said.

Significantly, Sachin Pilot’s appointment comes barely 24 hours after the much-awaited Punjab meeting chaired by Rahul in Delhi on Friday evening. Kharge, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present as the leadership meeting discussed ways to resolve differences among senior Punjab leaders.

What Congress leaders discussed during key meeting?

The leaders during the meeting examined various permutations and combinations to break the organisational deadlock. Field reports on senior state leaders, gathered independently by the high command, were also discussed during the meeting.

This announcement about Congress organisational changes has now set that exercise in motion. Apart from moving Baghel to Assam and appointing Pilot in Punjab, the Congress appointed Randeep Singh Surjewala as General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat as he will continue to handle Karnataka as well. Sukhdeo Bhagat has been given charge of Chhattisgarh and Dr Sirivella Prasad of Maharashtra and PV Mohan of Andhra Pradesh.

Congress acknowledges contributions of outgoing General Secretaries

Amid these developments, the Congress acknowledged the contributions of outgoing General Secretary/in-charges Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore. Mukul Wasnik will continue as AICC General Secretary.

For Punjab, the timing of Sachin Pilot’s appointment is significant as the Congress got the feedback that his political appeal in Punjab remained intact despite the public differences among senior state leaders. The Congress leaders also examined the reasons behind the infighting among senior leaders, particularly complaints that some of them were pursuing individual political agendas.

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