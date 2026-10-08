Amazon layoffs to hit India before Diwali as e-commerce giant cuts 1,000 jobs globally: Report

Just before Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 went live, the E-commerce giant has cut 1,000 jobs globally with employees reportedly got affected in India. The latest round of job cuts is going to impact around 1,000 employees in retail unit across India before Navaratri and Diwali. As per reports, the primarily affected areas will be Stores unit which oversees the main e-commerce website.

What Amazon told employees

In the termination mail which is going rounds on social media, the E-commerce giant said, "After a thorough review of our structure and priorities and what we need to focus on going forward, we have made the hard business decision to eliminate a number of roles across your organisation." Meanwhile, Amazon has announced a compensation structure for the terminated employees. "A non-working period with your full pay and benefits, based on your current employment status. A severance package and transitional benefits, which may vary by country and employment status," read the mail.

The recent layoff are in a series of job cut which started last year and continued into ​January. Last year, the E-commerce giant has cut around 30,000 jobs in various divisions.

The company is strategically shifting resources toward artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud operations, and these layoffs aim to manage the workforce more efficiently as Amazon moves toward automation. To fuel this transition, Amazon has allocated over USD 100 billion last year toward building next-generation data centers. These centers will power the AI infrastructure needed for both internal use and enterprise clients.

CEO Andy Jassy who succeeded Jeff Bezos in 2021 has urged staff to embrace the company’s AI drive. He stated: “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company”. Jassy added, "We expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company”.Under Jassy’s leadership, Amazon has already executed the largest layoffs in its history, cutting approximately 27,000 corporate roles between 2022 and 2023.

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