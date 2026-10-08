'Country moving towards a 5G-Reachout future': PM Modi telecon growth at India Mobile Congress

New Delhi:

PM Modi inaugurates the 10th edition of the Indian Mobile Congress 2026, appreciating the evolution of digital connectivity and the telecom sector. In 2022, 5G was rolled out in the same event, and in 2023 it expanded further, and now it has reached more than 5.5 lakh base stations. In 2024, the international telecommunication union was witnessed, and we spoke of global standards, and last year we spoke about make-in-inida.

Mobile connectivity expanded big time since 2026

PM Modi spoke about telecom and mobile connectivity that became big during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. He said that kids could keep learning, people could stay in touch, and remote work actually worked, all because of digital connectivity. He pointed out that these networks have helped the government to deliver benefits directly to people, making things a lot less complicated.

He spoke about the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi programme, where (for example), farmers get financial help every four months, and they are being notified right on their handsets when payments land. For many, this tech shift has opened doors to government schemes they couldn’t access before.

PM made it clear that the smartphones are now doing more than just calls or texts. They cut down on the waiting times so people can actually get faster services on various things. The government has been pushing to roll out more mobile towers in remote corners and expand fibre networks to make mobile data further economical for masses. This would give more access to connected ecosystems to people across India.

Booming gaming sector in India

PM further spoke highly about the growing gaming segment as well as the content-creation scene in India, which grew because of better connectivity. He stated that more than 500 million people are now part of the gaming ecosystem, with a big number coming from smaller cities and towns (Tier 2 and Tier 3, as stated by PM Modi).

Young creators are not just playing games; rather, they are building businesses, producing content, and turning their mobile phones into both gaming consoles and creative studios. This is also leading to a surge in regional shows and movies, especially on OTT platforms, where everyone can find stuff in their own language.

This is why India’s content-creation industry has hit around Rs 1,000 crore over the period of time.

Cybercrime, deepfake and digital crime awareness

PM Modi further spoke about Indians becoming increasingly aware of deepfakes and cybercrimes now. He highlighted the growing importance of digital awareness, further stating that users are becoming more alert and cautious about the fake content, fraudulent messages and other online threats.

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