Starlink service in India being blocked by Oligarchs: Elon Musk

US business tycoon Elon Musk in a scathing attack on telecom operators alleged that "certain oligarchs" have blocked the company's satellite communication services in India to maintain their market monopoly. In a post on X, SpaceX CEO said, "Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are. This is a crime against the people of India." "Starlink in India would enable high-speed, affordable Internet connectivity for those who can’t afford current prices or who don’t have a connection at all," he added.

Musk also debunked the claim of Starlink devices being used by militants in Manipur, saying, "Starlink beams are turned off over India, so the claim that they were used by anyone for any reason is absolutely false." A verified account operating in the name of DogeDesigner (@cb_dodge), which is known to be posting information related to Elon Musk and his firms, said, "11,256 of India's listed villages still lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026." The account mentioned "Indian needs Starlink" and shared information about the lack of telecom connectivity in the country's rural area.

SpaceX’s Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, Lauren Dreyer earlier said that Starlink is ready to help achieve Prime Minister Modi’s vision of 100 per cent connectivity across India. She highlighted its potential to connect remote classrooms, support telemedicine and restore connectivity after disasters, adding, “With Starlink, people can get connected within minutes, not years.”

How can Starlink help rural India?

Starlink’s system relies on a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, around 550 km up—far closer to the planet than the typical geostationary satellites most services use, which sit at about 36,000 km. The shorter distance cuts latency, making the internet much more usable. Another big advantage: Starlink does not need lots of ground infrastructure like fiber or cell towers. As long as users have a Starlink terminal, they can connect. This is considered to be a huge upgrade for remote villages, where building conventional networks just is not practical or affordable.

India pricing still unclear

Back in December 2025, Starlink’s website briefly listed plans for India, which would cost Rs 8,600 per month for broadband and a hardware kit at Rs 34,000. The company quickly clarified that these prices were not final.

- With PTI Inputs

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