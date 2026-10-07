WhatsApp to block login on Android, iOS with outdated software: Check details

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing a new security system, where the platform will log out users who are using outdated software on their handsets. With this, the platform will be encouraging Android or iPhone users to update their phone software and then try to log in again. At present, the security feature is under test, and only limited users have access, and the platform has not yet said anything officially (as of writing).

Beta testing already started

Some people have taken to social media, claiming that they are using the new update, and it is straightforwardly pointing out those outdated devices that need a software update check. So, WhatsApp is basically helping iOS and Android users to keep their devices running without any lag.

In case you need an update on your handset, you might have to install it, or you might not get access to WhatsApp. The thing is, you don’t need to update WhatsApp itself for this screen to show up—it’s activated from their servers.

Why is this software update needed by iOS and Android phone users?

It seems like WhatsApp is focusing more on security. As the new update is needed to keep the platform running, it is mainly targeting those phones which are running on older software, which are prone to scams and cyberattacks.

In order to keep everyone updated with their handsets, they need better security, and as the newer operating systems come with a lot of fixes, it will help users to have a secure ecosystem.

WhatsApp and security tools working together for a secure user experience

WhatsApp is also testing a bunch of new security tools – like they are working on a warning that shows up if you log in through unofficial third-party apps on the web. It will ideally encourage users to stick to the official web client for safety.

Also, they are developing things like Scam Alerts and Restricted Chats to give users better ways to protect their accounts and conversations.

So far, the above-mentioned features are said to be in the testing phase, and no official statement or comment has been made by WhatsApp, but all we know is that the platform has been actively working on securing users from any kind of scam, providing a more secure ecosystem.

ALSO READ:

WhatsApp may bring iPhone-like floating Navigation Bar to Android: Check what could change

WhatsApp could get new chat theme categories and wallpapers on Android

WhatsApp wants to go beyond UPI payments with ‘Programmable’ transactions