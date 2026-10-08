Nana Patekar, veteran actor, dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest at Goa residence

Goa:

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a "severe cardiac arrest" at his residence in Goa.

He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Patekar died at around 5:20 am. Despite 45 minutes of continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), doctors were unable to revive him.

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, Dr Salkar said.

Further details regarding the post-mortem are awaited.

Known for his intense performances and distinctive screen presence, Nana Patekar carved out a celebrated career spanning several decades in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. His acclaimed performances in films such as Krantiveer, Parinda, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome and numerous others cemented his place as one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors.

News of his death has come as a shock to the film industry and his fans.

Family rushes to Goa

Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed his father's death and that the family has left for Goa. Nana Patekar was in Goa in connection with some personal work.

Nana Patekar’s mortal remains will be brought to Pune after noon, Malhar said.

Nana Patekar's life and film career

Nana Patekar’s real name was Vishwanath Patekar. He was born on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra. He made his mark as an actor, director and writer in both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Financial struggles marked his childhood. Due to his family’s poor financial condition, he started working at a young age. In Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area, he also worked as a film poster painter and reportedly earned around Rs 35 a month in his early days.

Nana Patekar began his film career with the 1978 film Gaman. He went on to play several significant roles in Marathi and Hindi films.

A major turning point in his career came with Parinda (1989). His performance in the film earned him a National Film Award as well as a Filmfare Award. He subsequently delivered memorable performances in films such as Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agnisakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

His performance in Krantiveer (1994) was widely praised and earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He also received National Film Awards for Agnisakshi and Parinda. He was among the few actors to have won Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Villain categories.

He later showcased his comic side with the character of Uday Shetty in Welcome. The film and its sequel, Welcome Back, remain among his popular commercial films.

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Nana Patekar suffered cardiac arrest, was given CPR for 45 minutes: What doctor said on actor's death