'It is about that time...': Trump renews Nobel Peace Prize push, claims he settled eight wars

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) once again made a renewed push for the Nobel Peace Prize and argued that he has settled eight wars. However, he doubted if the prestigious award would be given to it.

"I don't know what their decision is going to be," he told reporters at the Oval Office of White House when asked about the 2026 award. "They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me."

"It is about that time... But I was very honored to receive it indirectly last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump," the Republican leader added.

2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Machado

The 2026 edition of the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, which she later presented to Trump in January this year. Trump had called it a "a wonderful gesture of mutual respect" and called her a "wonderful woman".

Since his return to office, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has settled multiple wars and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. He even claimed he stopped Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, justifying his actions against Tehran and renewing push for a peace prize.

Trump's dig at Obama

Further, the 47th US President also took a dig at former President Barack Obama and said he was received peace prize while he was in the first year of his office. Obama was given the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples".

"Look, Obama got it, and he didn’t do anything-- he still doesn’t know what he got it for... He got it when he was elected, right? Right at the beginning," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

"I don't know what their decision's going to be. They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But whether I get it or not, I have done far more, and I think it would be a great discredit to them," Trump said.

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