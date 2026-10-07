Sony PlayStation portal could get OLED display, Android 15 and other upgrades: What we know so far

New Delhi:

Sony seems to be working on a fresh PlayStation Portal game-streaming device. As per the recent leaks, regulatory filings have shown that there are 2 new PlayStation hardware models, hinting at what might be the Portal’s next generation.

You probably remember the PlayStation Portal launched in 2023. It isnot your typical handheld—the device lets you stream games from a PlayStation 5 instead of running them natively.

Two Sony handhelds turn up in listings

So, here’s what’s new: filings from the Wi-Fi Alliance, spotted by Zubi Tech on X, include two Sony devices with model numbers CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105. The current Portal lineup sticks with the CFI-Y100 series, which means these fresh numbers could be part of a newer generation.

According to the documents, they are classified as computer entertainment systems in the Gaming Console category. Both will run on the Android 15 operating system, support dual-band Wi-Fi 5, and have a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB charging.

Still, there is no confirmation related to the product name or main specifications, so we do not know if both are Portals or if Sony is mixing things up with different hardware.

OLED display looks like the biggest change

The rumour that everyone is talking about is the OLED display. Industry source KeplerL2 recently said that Sony is working on an OLED version of the Portal, maybe launching before the end of 2026.

Upgrading to an OLED display means richer blacks, higher contrast, and sharper visuals. It is easy to see Sony making the new display a star feature, much like Nintendo did with its Switch OLED. They tweaked the display but kept the rest of the device familiar.

Is Sony bringing portable gaming back?

If Sony is releasing a new Portal, then it will mark a shift in their portable gaming strategy. The last classic Sony handheld, the PlayStation Vita, came out in 2011 after the PSP but did not really catch on commercially. After that, Sony quietly left the standalone handheld business.

With the PlayStation Portal, Sony is taking a different approach. It is not a Vita replacement or a handheld PS5, as it is a device for streaming games from your PS5 or, for PlayStation Plus members, via the cloud.

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