Sony to host State of Play livestream Event in February, featuring upcoming PS5 game Sony is set to host a new State of Play broadcast in February, according to industry insiders. The PlayStation livestream is expected to showcase upcoming PS5 games, including possible updates on Wolverine, Saros, and other first-party and third-party titles.

New Delhi:

Looks like Sony’s gearing up for another State of Play livestream, and if the rumblings online are true, it’s happening in February. Word is, they will put the spotlight on new and upcoming PlayStation 5 games, with some big reveals and fresh gameplay footage on the way.

Sony has not said anything official yet (by the time of writing), but the rumours keep piling up from sources people tend to trust. It’s starting to feel like this thing’s right around the corner.

Insiders point to early February

We dicovered the news first from MrKelsGame (on X.com), who posted: "A PlayStation State Of State of Play is set to take place in Mid February… here are what you can expect to be shown."

He further wrote, "More updates on Maybe (intergalactic), Insomniac Wolverine, Saros and few 3rd Party games. And 1 per cent chance of GTA 6 mention"

Still waiting on Sony’s word

So far, Sony has kept quiet. But honestly, the timing makes sense. They have made a habit of rolling out these showcases early in the year to hype up the games they will drop later.

Remember last November’s State of Play?

That one focused on Japanese studios in 2025. And before that, the September 2025 event finally gave everyone a look at Insomniac’s Wolverine. People have been waiting on that one for ages.

What games might show up in the livestream?

If you are wondering what will cut, Housemarque’s Saros seems like a safe bet – it is launching in April 2026, so a new trailer or some extra details would not be a shock. Fans are also hoping for news on Wolverine or maybe a peek at Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Both are big PS5 exclusives, and people are itching for updates.

Of course, it won’t just be Sony’s own stuff. Expect some third-party announcements too, with games that’ll hit PS5 soon.

Sony’s turn after Xbox’s move

Sony’s rumoured showcase comes right after Xbox’s Developer Direct, where Microsoft showed off Forza Horizon 6, Fable, and more. Now, it’s Sony’s turn to answer back, giving PlayStation fans a closer look at what’s next.