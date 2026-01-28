Nothing Phone 4a Pro battery, charging speed and IP rating leak ahead of launch Nothing Phone 4a Pro has appeared on the European EPREL certification database, revealing important details such as battery capacity, charging speed, IP rating, and software support. The handset is expected to succeed the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and could launch soon with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset.

New Delhi:

Nothing is gearing up for something new in the European market. The upcoming Phone 4a Pro just showed up on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) website. So far, there is no official announcement from the brand yet, but the listing with the model number A069P is pretty much gives away that a Pro version is on the way. Usually, when a phone hits these certification sites, launch isn’t far behind. So, don’t be surprised if Nothing rolls out the Phone 4a Pro soon, probably right alongside the regular Phone 4a.

Battery and charging: What’s new?

As per the Gadget360 report, the EPREL listing spills a few key details of the upcoming Phone 4a Pro- like, it will be backed by a 5,080mAh battery, which is just a little upgrade from the 5,000mAh battery that was in the Phone 3a Pro. Not a massive jump, but it keeps Nothing’s focus on all-day battery life. Fast charging is in the mix too—50W wired, so topping up should be quick and painless. The battery’s rated for 1,400 charge cycles with at least 80 per cent capacity left after all that, which means it should hold up well over the years.

Better durability and repairability

There is a nice bump in protection this time. The new smartphone gets an IP65 rating, so it’s a bit tougher against dust and water than the previous model’s IP64 rating. It’ll handle splashes and dusty environments without breaking a sweat. When it comes to repairs, the Phone 4a Pro lands a C-grade on the repairability scale (A to E). Not amazing, not terrible—fixing it should be doable, but maybe not a breeze.

Long-term software support

Another big piece of news is that Nothing has confirmed long-term software support for its users. The company promised at least 5 years of updates on OS, security patches, and the whole package altogether. That’s in line with their push for phones that last, not just in hardware, but in software too.

Specs and price: What to expect?

Leaks have already painted a decent picture of what’s coming. Expect a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and an AMOLED display similar to the last model. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage version is rumoured to land at USD 540 (about Rs 49,000), and you’ll probably get your pick of black, blue, pink, or white.

Phone 3a Pro: Details

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro was launched in India at Rs 27,999, running on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, with an IP64 rating and a triple rear camera setup (50MP main, 50MP periscope telephoto). The new 4a Pro does not reinvent the wheel, but it does bring some solid upgrades—stronger durability, a little more power, and longer software support. It’s an incremental step, but one that matters if you want your phone to last.