REDMI Turbo 5 series confirmed to launch on January 29: Turbo 5 Max, Buds 8 Pro and Pad 2 Pro revealed Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of REDMI Turbo 5 series in China on January 29. The lineup will include the powerful REDMI Turbo 5 Max, which debuts MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500s chipset and a massive 9000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi’s finally dropped the date for the launch of the new REDMI Turbo 5 series. As per the recent updates, the device will officially go on sale from January 29 in the Chinese market. And the biggest star of the show is the REDMI Turbo 5 Max, a smartphone from the series that is stated to be pushing limits for performance and battery life in the economical price range.

Lu Weibing, the head of Xiaomi’s smartphone division, did not hold back, and he said the Turbo 5 Max will be the top pick in the 2.5K Yuan (around Rs 33,000) range for 2026. Sounds like Xiaomi’s going for broke with flagship specs at a price that’ll turn heads.

REDMI Turbo 5 Max: Battery and charging take center stage

This is a first for Xiaomi—the Turbo 5 Max is packed with a 9000mAh battery. Also, the device will come with 100W fast charging (with PPS support), plus 27W reverse wired charging for juicing up other devices (working as a powerbank). Xiaomi claims this setup goes toe-to-toe with phones packing 10,000mAh batteries, so you will not have to worry about running out of power.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset

Under the hood, the Turbo 5 Max launches with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500s, built on TSMC’s cutting-edge N3E process. The chip stacks up with a Cortex-X925 core at 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores at 3.30GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.40 GHz, and a Mali Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU. What does all that mean? Basically, you can expect serious gaming and multitasking muscle—no lag, no slowdowns.

Premium design and a fresh colour

Looks matter too, and the Turbo 5 Max brings it: big rounded corners, super slim bezels, a CNC metal frame, and a fibreglass finish on the back. The camera module stands out with a metallic racetrack shape and double-ring turbine light strip. Plus, there’s a new Sea Breeze Blue colour that really pops.

REDMI Buds 8 Pro: Audio gets an upgrade

Xiaomi’s also rolling out the REDMI Buds 8 Pro. These earbuds feature dual 6.7mm piezoelectric ceramic drivers and an 11mm titanium-plated dynamic driver. They support MIHC codec, LHDC-V5, Hi-Res wireless audio and crank out up to 55dB of ultra-wideband noise cancellation with smart environmental tuning. In short, you’ll hear every detail and tune out the world.

REDMI Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition

Rounding things out, Xiaomi’s bringing some magic with the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition. This version comes decked out in Hogwarts-themed customisation, special engraving, and a storage bag straight out of a wizarding classroom.