YouTube AI Videos for 2026 will allow creators to appear without recording: Know how

YouTube, a popular video streaming platform, has reportedly come up with some big plans for 2026, and AI is at the centre of all of it. CEO Neal Mohan said that the creators will not be in need of recording themselves every time they want to make a video. AI can generate videos that will look just like them. This new feature is primarily coming to YouTube Shorts (as per the reports), and it sounds similar to what OpenAI’s Sora does, where you simply type what you want, and the video appears.

How will this feature help the content creators?

So, picture this: creators can use their own faces to make Shorts, even if they’re nowhere near a camera. Mohan insists AI isn’t here to replace anyone—it’s just another tool to help people share their ideas faster and try out new things.

AI tools for games and music

And, this is not just it for the video streaming platform – YouTube is also rolling out new AI tools for games and music. Creators will get to make simple games just by typing prompts, play around with music made by AI, and test out fresh creative formats. They’re keeping the technical details under wraps for now, but all this will start arriving in 2026.

Shorts are getting an upgrade

Shorts are getting an upgrade, and in the coming time, creators will be able to post photos right into subscribers’ feeds—kind of like what Instagram Reels does. It’s just another way for creators to stay in touch with their audience.

YouTube for smart TVs

The biggest push for next year (2027) is TV, where the platform will go all-in on smart TVs. They are also working on customisable multi-view options, rolling out over 10 new YouTube TV plans, and giving better packages for sports, entertainment, and news. Basically, you’ll have way more control over how you watch YouTube on the big screen.

And for creators?

YouTube is doubling down on ways to help them earn more. New monetisation tools are on the way, powered by AI, so creators can grow their channels and make a living doing what they love.

