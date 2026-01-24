PM Modi hands over 61,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth at Rozgar Mela Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 61,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth across multiple government departments at the 18th Rozgar Mela held nationwide via video conferencing.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over 61,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth across several government departments and organisations at the 18th Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Saturday.

Modi praised the newly-appointed youth for beginning a new chapter in their lives. "On this important day, more than 61,000 young people in the country are beginning a new chapter in their lives. Today, all of you are receiving your appointment letters for government services. In a way, this is an invitation letter to nation-building, a pledge to accelerate the development of a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in the video conference.

He hailed his government for introducing provisions and highlighted how women constables are getting recogination. "Out of the total appointment letters to be distributed, 49,200 are associated with the Home Ministry and paramilitary forces... Women constables are being appointed in huge numbers. This has been possible because over the last 11 years, our government has introduced a large number of enabling provisions. BSF women troops are deployed along the borders at the zero line. On 26 January, at the Kartavya Path, all male CRPF contingents will be headed by a woman Assistant Commandant, " Modi said in the conference.

India penning trade and mobility deal with several nations: PM Modi says

Modi highlighted that India is working on trade and mobility deals with several countries and stated that the nation has made 'unprecedented' investments in infrastructure. "Today India is one of the youngest countries in the world. Our government's continuous effort is to create new opportunities across the country and the world for India's youth. Currently, the Government of India is signing trade and mobility agreements with many countries. These trade agreements are bringing numerous new opportunities for India’s young people. In recent times, India has made unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure. This has generated huge employment opportunities in every sector related to construction," he said.

January 24 marks 76 years of the adoption of Jana Gana Mana, PM highlights

Meanwhile, January 24 also marks the completion of 76 years of the adoption of the 'Jana Gana Mana' as the nation's national anthem. "This time is also bringing you closer to your responsibilities towards the Constitution. On 24 January, our Constitution accepted Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem and Vande Mataram as the National song. This appointment letter is, in a way, an invitation letter for nation-building. This is a 'sankalp patra' for giving direction towards a Viksit Bharat," he added.

The Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 different locations across the nation, with candidates coming from all parts of the country. The candidates "will be joining various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Department of Higher Education, among others," the PMO said in a statement.

"In line with the prime minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation, Rozgar Mela is a key initiative aimed at translating this vision into action," the statement added. Since its inception, more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas organised across the country, it said.