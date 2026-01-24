Caught on cam: Teenager stabs man to death over Rs 1,100 alcohol debt in Nagpur Nagpur: CCTV captured the gruesome frenzy as the teen stabbed Yogesh in the stomach repeatedly, leaving him crumpled in blood. Friends lunged to intervene, but the killer went feral, stomping the dying man with vicious kicks before bolting into darkness.

Nagpur:

A minor with a criminal streak turned a petty alcohol debt into a fatal bloodbath, repeatedly stabbing a young man at a roadside paan stall in Nagpur. The brutal murder, caught on CCTV, has shocked the city, highlighting the deadly perils of minor disputes among acquaintances gone wrong.

Booze bash sparks deadly debt row

The nightmare unfolded in Nagpur's Ajni police station area between victim Yogesh Anil Kakde, a Shri Krishna Nagar resident, and a known minor acquaintance with a history of trouble. The two had partied with a friend earlier, downing booze that racked up a Rs 1100 bill.

Yogesh demanded his share back, but the minor refused, claiming another pal covered it. Tensions simmered as the argument refused to die down, setting the stage for violence. Police note the minor's prior run-ins and familiarity with Yogesh fueled the explosive clash.

Midnight clash erupts at Paan stall

Around 11:00 pm, a drunk man Yogesh staggered to a paan stall on Marne Wadi Road. Moments later, the minor roared up on a bike, reigniting the debt fight. Yogesh asked, "Where's my Rs 1100?" The minor shot back that he'd already repaid it- but words turned to slaps as Yogesh landed three or four blows in a flash of rage. Enraged, the teen whipped out a knife hidden in his waistband.

Frenzied stabbing and kicks

CCTV footage reveals the horror as the minor plunged the blade into Yogesh's stomach multiple times, dropping him in a pool of blood. Bystander friends tried intervening, but the attacker turned beastly, raining kicks on the fallen man before fleeing into the night.

Yogesh's pals rushed him to Medical Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival from catastrophic wounds. The grainy video has since surfaced, showing every thrust and kick in chilling detail.

Orphaned killer in custody as probe begins

Police swiftly nabbed the minor accused following a paan vendor's complaint. Orphaned after both parents' deaths, he now faces the Juvenile Justice Board's scrutiny despite his rap sheet. Ajni cops have registered a murder case, seizing the bike and knife while hunting for the party pal. The incident underscores how Rs 1,100- a trivial sum- can ignite fatal fury among youth steeped in alcohol and grudges.