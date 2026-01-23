Google Search gets smarter: AI mode can now use Gmail and photos for personalised results Google has expanded its Personal Intelligence feature to AI Mode in Search, allowing it to use data from Gmail and Google Photos to give more personalised results. The feature is optional, privacy-controlled, and currently available as an experimental rollout in the US.

New Delhi:

Google has got a big upgrade for the Search—a new ‘Personal Intelligence’ feature which will make AI Mode more tuned in to your life. Basically, Google’s AI can now pull info from your Gmail and Google Photos to serve up search results that actually fit what you’re doing in real life.

This is not totally new—they rolled out something similar in Gemini AI before. But now, you do not have to keep repeating yourself every time you search. The AI just knows.

Here’s how it works:

If you turn on Personal Intelligence, AI Mode links up with your Gmail and Photos.

So, say if you are travelling—search for restaurants, and the AI will spot your hotel booking in your email and suggest food spots nearby. Or maybe you are looking for things to do, and it will check your travel photos and come up with ideas that match what you like.

You do not have to worry about these suggestions popping up out of nowhere. Google only shows them if you give permission.

Right now, Personal Intelligence is still in testing—only available through Google Labs.

You will need to be an AI Pro or AI Ultra subscriber, have a personal Google account, and be in the US (and yeah, it only works in English for now). If you’re using Workspace or a business or school account, it’s not there yet.

Privacy for Google Search

When it comes to privacy, Google’s making a point: you are in control.

You have to turn this on yourself, and you can cut off access to Gmail or Photos anytime. Switch off the feature, and AI stops using your info, just like that. You can also keep using AI Mode without sharing anything personal if you want. Plus, they’re not using your emails or photos to train the AI—your stuff just helps answer your questions, nothing else.

New Google Search feature in India: No plans!

For folks in India, this feature is not live yet. But it’s a sign of where Google’s headed—toward a search experience that feels more personal and useful, almost like having an assistant that knows your habits. Once it rolls out worldwide, Indian users can expect faster, smarter results, especially for travel, food, shopping, and planning out the day.