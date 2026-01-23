Google DeepMind CEO criticises ChatGPT Ads, says Gemini will stay ad-free Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has criticised OpenAI’s decision to introduce ads in ChatGPT, calling it an early push for revenue. He said Google’s Gemini AI has no plans for advertising, highlighting a clear difference in how the two AI giants want to grow their products.

New Delhi:

Google DeepMind’s CEO, Demis Hassabis, is not thrilled about OpenAI’s recent plan to roll out ads in ChatGPT (a popular chatbot from OpenAI). The news captured attention at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he admitted that he was caught off guard by how quickly OpenAI is moving toward advertising. To him, it feels like a sign that OpenAI needs to bring in more cash.

Demis Hassabis

Hassabis stated the difference between Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT approach. He further stated that Google is not thinking about ads for Gemini anytime soon. They want to focus on making AI that is actually helpful and trustworthy first.

His comments came out in Axios right as the rivalry between ChatGPT and Gemini heats up across the world, especially in places like India.

What is happening with ads in ChatGPT?

OpenAI just announced that they are testing ads for users on the Free and Go plans. The company insists the ads will be obvious, will not affect ChatGPT’s answers, and will not mess with anyone’s privacy.

If you are on a paid plan – Pro, Business, or Enterprise – you will not see any ads. OpenAI says that they need the extra revenue to keep their tools accessible and transparent.

OpenAI’s financial plan

Investors and analysts have started worrying about OpenAI’s finances. Even though the company pulls in billions, its expenses are even higher. They’re burning through cash on expensive AI computing, traffic on ChatGPT has been dropping, and Google Gemini is starting to attract more attention. On top of that, OpenAI keeps pouring money into cutting-edge models like Sora. Some folks even think they’re getting ready for a big IPO down the line.

Hassabis met Ashwini Vaishnaw at Davos in World Economic Forum

Back at Davos, Hassabis further caught up with India’s IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. He had good things to say about India’s growing role in global AI, and he’s looking forward to more conversations at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.