Honor Magic V6, Robot Phone launch date announced: AI phones to debut at MWC 2026 Honor confirmed to unveil 2 new smartphones – the futuristic Robot Phone and the foldable Magic V6 at MWC 2026 in Barcelona on March 1 (2026). While specifications remain largely under wraps, leaks hint at AI-powered camera features on the Robot Phone.

New Delhi:

Honor, one of the leading smartphone brands, has confirmed that it will be launching the Robot Phone and Magic V6 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, 2026. The launch will take place on March 1 (2026), when the ‘AI Device Ecosystem Era’ will be unleashed, and both devices will make their global debut. The whole live event will take place from 12:30AM IST to 1:30AM IST. In the upcoming days, more details will be unleashed, with teasers and official details to drop.

Honor Robot Phone: Details

Honestly, it is probably the wildest phone Honor’s tried yet. They teased it back in October 2025, showing off a pop-out AI camera stuck on a gimbal with a rotating motor. The idea is simple but futuristic—an “AI brain” meets robotic mobility. The camera moves and adjusts on its own. The phone mixes multi-modal intelligence, advanced robotics, and next-gen imaging, all in one package.

AI camera assistant

The AI camera assistant sounds very clever. It can look around, figure out what is nearby, and respond on the spot.

Say you are picking shoes for your outfit – it can suggest something to match. It can spot objects or pets or even answer questions about whatever’s in front of you, all in real time. We do not have the full hardware specs yet, but it already sounds interesting as sci-fi.

Honor Magic V6

Now, onto the Honor Magic V6, will be the next flagship foldable device. Leak say that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm’s new 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which means it should fly. The camera setup looks serious too: a 200MP main camera and a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Security-wise, you get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Battery

Recent info from China’s 3C database suggests the Magic V6 packs a dual-cell battery (2,320mAh + 4,680mAh), so roughly 7,150mAh in total. That lines up with earlier rumours about a 7,200mAh battery, which would be pretty impressive for a foldable.

All in all, Honor’s bringing some bold new tech to MWC.