Realme Neo 8 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 8000mAh battery and 1TB storage

Realme, one of the leading smartphone brands, has just dropped the Neo 8 in China, and you get plenty of choices when it comes to RAM and storage. Prices kick off at CNY 2,399 (about Rs 33,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage combo.
Here’s how the pricing stacks up:
- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage: CNY 2,399 (Rs 33,000)
- 16GB RAM and 256GB storage: CNY 2,699 (Rs 35,000)
- 12GB RAM and 512GB storage: CNY 2,899 (Rs 38,000)
- 16GB RAM and 512GB storage: CNY 3,199 (Rs 41,000)
- 16GB RAM and 1TB storage: CNY 3,699 (Rs 48,000)
The device will be available in three colour options: Cyber Purple, Mech Grey and Origin White.
Right now, there is no official word about when or if the Neo 8 will land in India.
Features of Realme Neo 8
- Display and performance: The Neo 8 rocks a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a lightning-fast 165 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling—great for gaming or just scrolling through your feed.
- Processor: the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a huge 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
- Operating system: The handset will run on Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16 OS out of the box.
- Photography: The phone comes with a triple rear camera – a 50MP main shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 50MP telephoto with OIS. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.
- Battery: The Neo 8 will be backed with an 8,000 mAh battery and further support 80W fast charging.
- Display protection: Further, the device is protected with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
- Connectivity: The phone comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, an infrared remote, and Realme’s Sky Signal Chip S1 to help you stay connected, even in tricky spots.