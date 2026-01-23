Realme Neo 8 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 8000mAh battery and 1TB storage Realme Neo 8 comes with flagship-grade hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, a huge 8000mAh battery, and an AMOLED display. The phone also offers up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and triple rear cameras, positioning it as a powerful performance-focused device.

New Delhi:

Realme, one of the leading smartphone brands, has just dropped the Neo 8 in China, and you get plenty of choices when it comes to RAM and storage. Prices kick off at CNY 2,399 (about Rs 33,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage combo.

Here’s how the pricing stacks up:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: CNY 2,399 (Rs 33,000)

16GB RAM and 256GB storage: CNY 2,699 (Rs 35,000)

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: CNY 2,899 (Rs 38,000)

16GB RAM and 512GB storage: CNY 3,199 (Rs 41,000)

16GB RAM and 1TB storage: CNY 3,699 (Rs 48,000)

The device will be available in three colour options: Cyber Purple, Mech Grey and Origin White.

Right now, there is no official word about when or if the Neo 8 will land in India.

Features of Realme Neo 8