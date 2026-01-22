Meta’s Superintelligence Labs delivers first AI models internally, CTO reveals Meta has confirmed that its newly formed Superintelligence Labs has delivered its first advanced AI models internally. The company’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, said the early results are promising, signalling Meta’s renewed push to compete with Google and other AI leaders.

Meta is making real moves in artificial intelligence. Andrew Bosworth, the company’s CTO, has just said that the company’s new AI lab delivered its first big internal AI models this month. He broke the news at the World Economic Forum in Davos, explaining that Meta Superintelligence Labs—launched only last year—already shows strong promise. The team’s just six months in, but their early results look surprisingly solid.

New AI models are still in the works

Bosworth did not spill the names of the models they’ve delivered, but earlier leaks suggest Meta’s working on several projects. Back in December, some reports pointed to a text-based model called ‘Avocado’ and an image-and-video model named ‘Mango’, both supposedly arriving later this year. Still, Bosworth made it clear: these tools aren’t finished yet.

There is a lot of post-training work left to make sure these models actually help Meta’s teams—and eventually, regular users.

Meta’s AI leadership shake-up

People have been watching Meta’s AI moves closely. Not long ago, Mark Zuckerberg shuffled the company’s AI leadership and kicked off a new lab to chase next-gen intelligence. Meta’s even poached top AI talent, offering hefty paychecks to help the company catch up. They’re trying to bounce back after criticism of their last big model, Llama 4, especially since competitors like Google and OpenAI seem to be pulling ahead.

Consumer AI takes CCentreStage

Bosworth did not sugarcoat things: he called 2025 a ‘tremendously chaotic year’ for Meta, which was packed with massive infrastructure upgrades. It further brought up big spending on computing power and a lot of internal shuffling.

But, he said, all that effort is starting to pay off. Looking forward, Bosworth sees 2026 and 2027 as make-or-break years for AI in people’s everyday lives. He pointed out that today’s models already answer daily questions, so they’re on track to become even more useful at home.

AI wearables and what’s next?

Meta is not stopping at smartphones and apps. They are already selling AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, though they’ve hit pause on launching them outside the US for now, focusing on American buyers. As Meta keeps tuning its AI, expect more consumer-focused products to roll out over the next few years.