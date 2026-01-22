Apple Pay could arrive in India soon with Tap-to-Pay support on iPhone and Apple Watch Apple Pay is reportedly gearing up for its long-awaited launch in India by the end of 2026. According to reports, Apple is in discussions with banks, regulators, and card networks to roll out its contactless payment service, initially focusing on card-based tap-to-pay transactions.

New Delhi:

Apple Pay, one of the popular money transfer platforms privately owned by Apple Inc., might finally launch its service in India by the end of 2026, as per the recent report from Business Standard. People in the know say Apple’s waiting on regulatory approval, but they are not just sitting around; they are already working with banks, card issuers and payment networks to get everything ready.

How does Apple Pay work

At first, it is all about card-based contactless payments. Basically, you will be able to pay by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch at any store with a compatible terminal. Simple. As for UPI integration, that’s a trickier job thanks to the usual regulatory tangles and the complexity of India’s payment ecosystem. It sounds like that piece will show up later. Apple’s also hashing out transaction fees with card issuers as part of the rollout.

Benefits of Apple Pay

Once Apple Pay goes live in India, you can expect Tap to Pay on iPhone, letting you pay with NFC at all sorts of places- shops, restaurants, gas stations, anywhere you spot that contactless symbol. It will not just be for in-store use, either. You will be able to pay online, use it inside apps, and even pay with your Apple Watch.

Basically, Apple Pay will be going head-to-head with Samsung Wallet, which already does a lot of this in India.

Worldwide, Apple Pay is a big deal, and it is available in 89 countries, works with over 11,000 banks, and supports more than 20 local payment networks. Bringing it to India could really shake up the country’s digital payments scene, which is already growing fast.

Apple has not yet said anything official about the expected launch in India, but all signs point to things moving along behind the scenes. When it arrives, Indian iPhone users get a secure, easy way to make contactless payments that’s recognized worldwide. UPI support might take a bit longer, but it’s probably just a matter of time.