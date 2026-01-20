Google Pixel 10a price leaked ahead of launch: Camera and other features revealed Google Pixel 10a price has reportedly leaked ahead of its official launch, along with details about its camera and key specifications. Expected to be the most affordable model in the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 10a could feature a Tensor G4 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and upgraded camera.

New Delhi:

Google Pixel 10a is the most awaited smartphone, and it looks like we have got an early peek, not just at the point of price, but at a bunch of the features which have already been revealed. What is the main highlight of the year, and how might the most ‘affordable’ smartphone under the Pixel 10 lineup actually cost more than last year’s Pixel 9? Here is everything you need to know about the device.

What do we know about the Pixel 10a so far?

A French source claimed that the Pixel 10a could hit shelves at a higher price than its predecessor, hinting that Google might be rethinking how much its mid-range phones should cost.

The smartphone is expected to come in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.

Colour-wise, you will apparently get to pick between Berry Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian.

Last year’s Pixel 9a had Iris, Porcelain, Peony, and Obsidian, so Google’s switching things up a bit.

Featrues of Pixel 10a

Display details: The upcoming Pixel 10a will come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This means smoother scrolling and gaming. The screen is said to reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness, so using it outside shouldn’t be a struggle. Design-wise, don’t expect a radical overhaul; the 10a will probably stick close to the look of the 9a, following Google’s usual Pixel A-series style. Photography: For cameras, leaks point to a 48MP main rear camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, while selfies and video calls get a 13MP front camera. The hardware isn’t a massive leap from the 9a, but Google’s software magic is likely to keep photo quality strong. Processor: Under the hood, the Pixel 10a is expected to run on Google’s new Tensor G4 chip, the same one rumoured for the flagship Pixel 10 phones. You’ll get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Battery: The smartphone will be backed by a 5,100mAh battery and clubbed with 35W fast wired charging and wireless charging. It will ship with the Android 16 OS out of the box.

As for when you can actually buy one, the Pixel 10a is rumoured to launch on March 5. Google hasn’t officially set the date yet, but more info should drop as we get closer.

Price in India

As for prices, the leaked info suggests the 128GB model will start at EUR 549 (about Rs 58,000), and the 256GB version could go for EUR 649 (around Rs 69,000). For comparison, the Pixel 9a launched at Rs 49,999 in India, so if these numbers hold up, the 10a’s price jump is hard to miss.