Your geyser can be dangerous: Safety precautions every home must follow Water heaters (geysers) are common in Indian homes, especially during winter, but improper installation, poor ventilation, and lack of maintenance can turn them into silent killers. From gas leaks to carbon monoxide poisoning and electric shocks, here are crucial precautionary measures you must know

New Delhi:

North Indian households are relying on water heaters that keep the temperature of water bearable in the freezing winters. They are everywhere around, but when people skip proper installation or forget about maintenance, these “geysers” can turn deadly fast. You are looking at risks like gas leaks, carbon monoxide poisoning, or even electric shocks. So, if you want to keep your family safe, here’s what you cannot afford to ignore. Here are detailed threats which could be dangerous.

But first, why do geysers get dangerous?

There are multiple kinds of water heaters/geysers which are available in the market, and it does not matter if you use a gas or electric heater. But if you ignore the safety rules, then you may spell real trouble.

Messy installation, bad wiring or blocked vents could lead to leaks, explosions, shocks or even silent carbon monoxide poisoning. Every year, there are plenty of accidents across India, most often in bathrooms with barely any ventilation.

Carbon Monoxide: The silent threat

Gas water heaters pump out carbon monoxide (CO), and you can see or smell it at times- the smell is unpleasant. If you install one in a closed bathroom with very low ventilation, then CO could build up before you know it.

The warning signs are that you might feel dizzy, short of breath or even pass out. In the worst cases, people may die without realising what hit them.

Never put gas geysers in the bathroom

This is a big one, and many prefer to ignore it, too, but sticking their gas geysers in the bathroom may look scary. This could be a recipe for disaster. Experts have said that you should always keep gas water heaters outside, like on a balcony or in an open utility area.

If you have to use one, make sure that you have an exhaust pipe and keep windows or vents open. Electric geysers are safer inside, but they’re not risk-free.

Do not ignore electrical short circuit or electric shocks

Electric water heaters are not off the hook. Bad earthing, old wiring, or using the geyser while you bathe can shock you or trip a short circuit. Here’s what you need: solid earthing, an MCB (miniature circuit breaker), and always turn off the geyser before stepping into the bathroom. Get a qualified electrician to check things regularly.

Maintenance is not optional.

If you skip regular servicing, you’re asking for trouble. At least once a year, get your water heater checked. Look out for gas leaks, rust, or weird noises. If your geyser’s getting old or acting up, just replace it. And if you use a gas heater, a carbon monoxide detector nearby is a smart move.

A few simple rules could save lives

Here’s the short version:

Never use gas geysers in closed spaces.

Always make sure there’s good ventilation.

Turn off the geyser before bathing.

Do not ignore burning smells or sudden dizziness.

Teach your family what to watch out for.

Overall, we know that the water heater should make life easier, not put it at risk. Stick to basic safety steps and avoid the usual slip-ups. By doing this, you will keep your home and everyone safer, especially when the cold sets in.