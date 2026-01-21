Motorola Edge 70 Fusion specs leak reveals Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and 7000mAh battery Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is said to be running on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, comes with 7000mAh battery and a 144Hz AMOLED display. The upcoming mid-range handset is tipped to retain the camera setup from the Edge 60 Fusion with improved performance.

New Delhi:

Motorola is set to unleash the new Edge 70 Fusion on the market very soon. But as per the new leak, the specifications of the device are already out, and if that is all true, then we are looking at a solid step up from the Edge 60 Fusion when we talk about performance and battery life. The camera and charging specs seem to stay about the same, but the inside is getting a real refresh.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) says Motorola calls this one 'Avenger' behind the scenes. And talking about the looks, it will be available in five colour variants: Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette.

Edge 70 Fusion: Features and specifications

The Edge 70 Fusion swaps out the MediaTek chip from the last model for a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. That should mean smoother performance, better gaming, and improved battery efficiency. You’ll be able to pick between 8GB or 12GB of RAM, both with 256GB of storage.

Display: The display gets a nice upgrade too—a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel, 1.5K resolution, and a snappy 144 Hz refresh rate. It’s bright, too, topping out at 5,200 nits, so you won’t be squinting outside. Plus, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i should help keep scratches and drops from ruining your day.

Photography: On the camera front, it is suggested not to expect a huge change or upgrade. The phone will stick to a 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor on the back and a 32MP selfie shooter in the front. But the design gets a bit of flair with a quad-curved front and a rear finish inspired by nylon and linen—definitely a premium touch.

Battery: Now, the battery is where things start to change. Motorola has upgraded the battery capacity, equipping the device with 7,000 mAh of juice, which is a major upgrade from the 5,500mAh battery in the Edge 60 Fusion. It will support 68W fast charging, so you do not run out of juice and have a long using experience. Motorola promises three years of Android OS updates, and they are throwing in IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, plus MIL-STD-810H durability. So, it’s tough as well as stylish.

Expected price in India

As for price, the last model launched in India at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage version. No word yet on what the Edge 70 Fusion will cost, but you can bet it’ll land in the same mid-range territory.