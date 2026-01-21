Big Warning: Never search these things online or you could land in serious legal trouble

Technology pretty much runs our lives now. Search engines and AI—these things are everywhere. But here’s something most people don’t realise: everything you search online gets logged and watched. And yeah, authorities can trace it back to you, especially if you’re poking around dangerous or illegal topics.
Indian cyber laws are strict. The IT Act, IPC, and UAPA—they give officials the power to dig into anything suspicious online. Just searching for the wrong thing can get you noticed, even if you never do anything illegal.
1. Terrorism or extremism searches
Do not even think about looking up:
- Terrorist groups or their propaganda
- How to sign up for extremist organisations
- Recruitment content, speeches, or manuals
Indian laws are very strict when it comes to such content, and they quickly get their inquiry set up for those who are checking out the extremist material. This may get you in trouble under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
2. Child exploitation or abuse material (Absolutely Illegal)
- Anything which is related to child sexual content, exploitative videos or images, and hidden forums or ‘dark’ sites that involve minors is strictly offensive.
- Searching all the above is a serious crime, and India has zero tolerance. No matter if you have stumbled onto that kind of stuff by accident. The consequences are severe, long jail terms and no excuses.
3. Hacking, scamming or cybercrime
Stay away from searches like:
- How to hack phones, Wi-Fi or bank accounts
- Scam methods (UPI frauds, OTP scams, phishing)
- Cracking passwords of someone/ some device or breaking security
Although they might look normal to you and may look harmless, for the Indian cyber team, they may look like criminal intent. As online fraud is rising, cyber cells are always on the lookout.
4. Bombs, weapons, or homemade explosives
If you are searching for:
- How to make bombs or explosives at home
- Illegal firearms
- weapon mods
- 3D-printed guns
You might get into big trouble and probably get flagged. Even if you are just curious, you should never ask these. Context matters, but officials rarely take chances.
5. Drug Manufacturing or Dark Web Marketplaces
Don’t search for:
- How to make or sell drugs
- Dark web links to illegal stuff
- Anonymity tools for shady deals
Indian narcotic and cyber laws work together to track this. Your digital footprint is not as invisible as you think.
6. Fake documents and identity forgery
Looking up:
- How to fake Aadhaar, PAN, or passports
- Editing or forging government papers
- Buying ‘verified’ IDs or accounts
This is identity fraud, and it is a crime in India. No loopholes.
- A Note on ChatGPT and AI Tools
- AI platforms warn you up front:
- They block illegal requests
- Suspicious patterns get flagged
- Your chats can be reviewed for safety
Don’t treat AI tools like some secret corner of the internet. They’re public, and you’re not anonymous.
How to keep yourself safe from committing crime unknowingly?
- Use the internet to learn, and not to cut corners
- Stick to legit sources if you are doing research
- If you run into illegal material by accident, report it right away
- Do not fall for viral content, and do not search this clickbait
Bottom line: Curiosity is not worth the risk
One careless search can bring you legal trouble, questioning, or even keep you under digital watch. These days, Indian cyber laws do not leave much room for ignorance as an excuse.
So think before you type. Your freedom might be worth a lot more than a few risky clicks.
