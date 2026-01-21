Big Warning: Never search these things online or you could land in serious legal trouble Casually search sensitive topics on Google or AI tools without realising the legal risks involved. Certain searches related to illegal activities, national security, cybercrime, or exploitation can trigger investigations and serious legal consequences in India.

New Delhi:

Technology pretty much runs our lives now. Search engines and AI—these things are everywhere. But here’s something most people don’t realise: everything you search online gets logged and watched. And yeah, authorities can trace it back to you, especially if you’re poking around dangerous or illegal topics.

Indian cyber laws are strict. The IT Act, IPC, and UAPA—they give officials the power to dig into anything suspicious online. Just searching for the wrong thing can get you noticed, even if you never do anything illegal.

1. Terrorism or extremism searches

Do not even think about looking up:

Terrorist groups or their propaganda

How to sign up for extremist organisations

Recruitment content, speeches, or manuals

Indian laws are very strict when it comes to such content, and they quickly get their inquiry set up for those who are checking out the extremist material. This may get you in trouble under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

2. Child exploitation or abuse material (Absolutely Illegal)

Anything which is related to child sexual content, exploitative videos or images, and hidden forums or ‘dark’ sites that involve minors is strictly offensive.

Searching all the above is a serious crime, and India has zero tolerance. No matter if you have stumbled onto that kind of stuff by accident. The consequences are severe, long jail terms and no excuses.

3. Hacking, scamming or cybercrime

Stay away from searches like:

How to hack phones, Wi-Fi or bank accounts

Scam methods (UPI frauds, OTP scams, phishing)

Cracking passwords of someone/ some device or breaking security

Although they might look normal to you and may look harmless, for the Indian cyber team, they may look like criminal intent. As online fraud is rising, cyber cells are always on the lookout.

4. Bombs, weapons, or homemade explosives

If you are searching for:

How to make bombs or explosives at home

Illegal firearms

weapon mods

3D-printed guns

You might get into big trouble and probably get flagged. Even if you are just curious, you should never ask these. Context matters, but officials rarely take chances.

5. Drug Manufacturing or Dark Web Marketplaces

Don’t search for:

How to make or sell drugs

Dark web links to illegal stuff

Anonymity tools for shady deals

Indian narcotic and cyber laws work together to track this. Your digital footprint is not as invisible as you think.

6. Fake documents and identity forgery

Looking up:

How to fake Aadhaar, PAN, or passports

Editing or forging government papers

Buying ‘verified’ IDs or accounts

This is identity fraud, and it is a crime in India. No loopholes.

A Note on ChatGPT and AI Tools

AI platforms warn you up front:

They block illegal requests

Suspicious patterns get flagged

Your chats can be reviewed for safety

Don’t treat AI tools like some secret corner of the internet. They’re public, and you’re not anonymous.

How to keep yourself safe from committing crime unknowingly?

Use the internet to learn, and not to cut corners

Stick to legit sources if you are doing research

If you run into illegal material by accident, report it right away

Do not fall for viral content, and do not search this clickbait

Bottom line: Curiosity is not worth the risk

One careless search can bring you legal trouble, questioning, or even keep you under digital watch. These days, Indian cyber laws do not leave much room for ignorance as an excuse.

So think before you type. Your freedom might be worth a lot more than a few risky clicks.