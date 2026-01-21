Google reportedly testing new Gemini Live, Thinking Mode and Agent-like AI capabilities Google is working on major upgrades for its Gemini AI assistant on Android, including new Gemini Live features, a Live Thinking Mode, Deep Research tools, and agentic AI capabilities that could allow the assistant to perform tasks on a user’s behalf.

New Delhi:

Google is gearing up to give its Gemini AI assistant a serious upgrade, which is a part of a bigger plan to phase out Google Assistant on Android devices. As per the reports, the tech giant is testing some pretty advanced features that should make Gemini way more conversational, proactive, and better at handling complicated tasks.

People digging through the latest Google app for Android found clues about this update. It looks like Google’s really leaning into next-level AI assistant experiences.

There is a new spot in the app called Gemini Labs. According to Android Authority, they found these features tucked away in code strings, which usually means Google’s experimenting behind the scenes. Gemini Labs seems a lot like Google Labs—the place where they try out experimental stuff before it goes public. The code even mentions “assistant robin,” which insiders have linked to Gemini, so it’s clear these features are meant to help Gemini take on a bigger role in Android.

One of the biggest finds?

Live Experimental Features: This points to a boost for Gemini Live, the assistant’s real-time voice chat mode. The leaked details mention things like:

Multimodal memory, so Gemini Live can remember what it sees through your camera or on your screen

Better noise handling, making it work well even in loud places

Proactive responses when it spots something through the camera

Personalized answers, pulling in info from your other Google apps

If Google actually rolls these out, Gemini Live could start to feel a lot more aware and, honestly, a bit more human.

Live Thinking Mode

This are talk of a Live Thinking Mode. Basically, it is a version of Gemini Live that pauses to think before answering—giving you more thoughtful, in-depth replies. This kind of mode already exists in the Gemini app, but Google looks ready to bring it to live voice chats too.

Deep Research

And then there is something called Deep Research. This would enable the users to hand off complex research tasks to Gemini, though exactly how this works is still a mystery.

Maybe the most exciting piece?

The code hints at an “agentic” mode, where Gemini could actually take over your phone to do things for you—like change settings, open apps, or handle daily chores, all on its own. It’s a big step toward having an assistant that actually does the work, not just suggests it.

Now, before you get too excited, none of this is official yet. All these features showed up in code, not in any public announcement. Sometimes Google tests things out and never actually launches them. So, it’s smart to wait for word from Google before making any big plans or getting your hopes up.