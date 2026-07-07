'We trusted because SBI was involved: Ram Temple Trust treasurer on donation theft row | EXCLUSIVE

Ayodhya:

A day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignation of its General Secretary Champat Rai following the donation embezzlement controversy, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri has shed light on what went wrong inside the temple's donation management system. In an exclusive interview with India TV, the treasurer said the alleged theft took place because the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was not followed properly. He maintained that while there was negligence in monitoring the donation collection process, he continues to have complete faith in Champat Rai's integrity.

'Monitoring donations was not my responsibility'

Explaining his role as the Trust's treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri said his responsibility was limited to managing the funds deposited in the Trust's accounts and overseeing income and expenditure. "My responsibility as treasurer is to safeguard the money deposited in the Trust's accounts and oversee its income and expenditure. Monitoring the donations offered at the temple was not under my responsibility. That responsibility rested with those managing the temple premises. Anil Mishra was primarily responsible for supervising the donations. Gopal Rao was neither a trustee nor a member of the Trust. The appointment of staff was the responsibility of SBI. The Trust left the entire process to SBI. The theft occurred because of laxity on SBI's part. Nobody brought the shortage in donations to my notice. Had I been informed, I would have taken immediate action. I do not personally examine the accounts every day or every month. We trusted our colleagues," he said.

'Champat Rai did not embezzle money, his mistake was lack of supervision'

The Trust treasurer strongly defended former General Secretary Champat Rai, saying there was no allegation of personal financial wrongdoing against him. Providing details of the Trust's finances, he said, "So far, the Trust has spent Rs 2,370 crore. We have received a total of Rs 3,264 crore in donations, and as of June 30, around Rs 1,800 crore remains with the Trust. This year, we purchased land worth Rs 20 crore, 16 lakh, 7 thousand and 50. Even today, we have complete faith in Champat Rai. He has not committed any embezzlement. His only mistake was that he failed to supervise the people he trusted. Those in whom he placed his faith committed the theft. Excessive dependence on others resulted in these mistakes."

'We believed the system because SBI was handling it'

Swami Govind Dev Giri said the Trust never held any discussion regarding the Standard Operating Procedure governing the donation counting process because members believed the system was being professionally managed. "There was never any discussion within the Trust regarding the SOP. We were informed that SBI was managing the entire operation. Since SBI was involved, we trusted the system. It is possible that appointments were made on Anil Mishra's recommendation. If SBI acted solely on his recommendation, that was a mistake. Four IAS officers are trustees in the Trust. They too should have examined the system. There was negligence on the part of the IAS officers as well. They were appointed to ensure financial discipline and should have alerted the Trust. They cannot escape responsibility," he said.

'I have known Champat Rai for 32 years'

Reiterating his personal faith in Champat Rai, the treasurer said he has known him for over three decades and described him as a dedicated and honest individual. "Champat Rai has now been relieved from all responsibilities in the Trust and as a trustee. At present, he has no role in the temple administration, although he is still in Ayodhya. He is a pure-hearted person and a seeker of truth. I have known him for 32 years. He has worked as a dedicated RSS pracharak and his sacrifice and commitment cannot be underestimated. We have immense respect for him. We have no doubt about his integrity. Sometimes, even good people make mistakes," he said.

Committee to recommend new appointments

Swami Govind Dev Giri said the Trust is determined to restore public confidence and strengthen its administrative system. He said appointments to key positions will be made based on the recommendations of a three-member committee comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and industrialist and Shirdi Sai Sansthan chief Suresh Haware. "The three-member committee will recommend suitable names, and appointments will be made accordingly. Champat Rai is also a saint, and perhaps that is why this lapse occurred. Saints are devoted to prayer and spiritual pursuits. I have complete faith in the SIT investigation. The Opposition is trying to divide Hindu society. Those who once ordered firing on kar sevaks now cannot suddenly claim to be devotees of Lord Ram. I appeal to people not to believe rumours. We remain committed to establishing Ram Rajya," he added.

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