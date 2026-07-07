India to supply BrahMos, Astra missiles to Indonesia: What it means for India's self-reliance push

Jakarta:

In a historic move, India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed MoU on Brahmos and Astra. PM Narendra Modi, during his official visit to Indonesia, is expected to deliver a series of strategic outcomes that will significantly strengthen India’s defence capabilities, maritime presence, and access to critical minerals, strengthening New Delhi’s role as a trusted security partner and an important voice of the Global South.

The visit is anticipated to mark one of the most defining milestones in bilateral relations, highlighted by a joint initiative to develop the strategic Sabang port and the development of Indonesia-specific EVMs, marking an important strategic move between two of the largest democracies.

Indonesia has also decided to import the Indian Astra missiles and expand its BrahMos missile inventory after the proven success of India’s missile power in Operation Sindoor, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

Indonesia to expand BrahMos missile inventory

The defense partnership between India and Indonesia is anticipated to strengthen further through a planned expansion of Jakarta's BrahMos missile stock. Indonesia is planning to procure one additional BrahMos battery initially, with a possibility of increasing the order to three batteries. The move by Jakarta boosts India’s importance as a global player and a trusted partner in the Indo-Pacific.

Indonesia to import India's Astra missiles

Another expected outcome of the recent visit by PM Modi is Indonesia's decision to import India's indigenous Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM).

Indonesia currently operates the Su-30 fighter aircraft, allowing the seamless integration of the Astra missile. The missile was developed Indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and recently completed flight trials.

The development comes after India’s air combat capabilities drew International attention during Operation Sindoor, marking another milestone in India's ambition to emerge as a global defence exporter.

India to jointly develop the Sabang port

One of the biggest outcomes expected from the visit is an agreement to jointly develop Indonesia’s Sabang port, which holds immense strategic value for India. Sabang port lies close to the Strait of Malacca, which is the world's busiest maritime chokepoint. It carries around 22% of global trade and nearly 29% of seaborne oil. The port is also just 100 miles away from India’s Great Nicobar project.

The joint development will strengthen India's maritime presence by improving logistics cooperation with Indonesia, while also strengthening New Delhi's strategic position in the Indo-Pacific.

India to invest in Indonesia's critical minerals sector

The bilateral relationship is expected to reach a new high with New Delhi planning investments in the critical mineral sector of Jakarta. According to the reports, India is expected to invest in the manufacturing facilities for steel, nickel, and rare-earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

This collaboration aims to secure supply chains for sectors such as electric vehicles, clean energy, electronics and defence manufacturing, reducing India’s dependence on other global sources.

India to help Indonesia develop indigenous EVMs

In another outcome, India is expected to help Indonesia in developing voting machines tailored to the country’s requirements. The initiative holds immense strategic importance as India continues to strengthen its image as the voice of the Global South and a responsible democracy.

PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia

PM Narendra Modi is in Indonesia from July 6 to 8, on the personal invitation of President Prabowo Subianto, marking his fourth visit to the country and the first bilateral visit between the two nations since they upgraded ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

Defence and maritime security are top of the agenda, building on a relationship that has grown sharply in recent years through high-level exchanges, joint military exercises, and defence industry collaboration, including Indonesia’s acquisition of India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital)

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