Video captures moment landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site amid heavy rains

Wayanad:

At least three people died and several people feared trapped as a major landslide struck Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday. The incident was reported near Meenakshi Bridge, where construction work on a tunnel road connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is currently underway. As per the updates from the Fire and Rescue Services officials, emergency teams from Kalpetta were immediately rushed to the affected area after receiving information about the landslide.

Video captures moment landslide hits Wayanad

Six people were injured in the landslide

At least six people were injured in the landslide amid heavy rainfall and police and administration are carrying out a search and rescue operation. Two teams of NDRF are on their way to the landslide site.

Officials said local residents rescued three persons from the site, where workers associated with the tunnel project were staying. There are also a few houses and homestays in the area, they added.

Few vehicles were damaged in the landslide

Apart from that, a few vehicles that transport tunnel employees were damaged in the landslide. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also been deployed for the rescue operation. Minister T Siddique and the District Collector are coordinating the search efforts and verifying whether more people are trapped in the affected area, officials said.

VD Satheesan orders quick rescue and relief operations

In the meantime, Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday held an urgent meeting with ministers from the district and directed that rescue and relief operations be coordinated on a war footing, officials said. The Chief Minister's Office said Satheesan directed Ministers A P Anil Kumar and T Siddique to proceed to Wayanad and oversee the rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said debris from an excavation at the Kalladi tunnel work site slid down and blocked nearby roads. According to the KSDMA, five people were hit by the debris and admitted to the hospital.

Residents said that large earth-moving machines will be required to remove the soil and start the search operation. The authority said that the work on the tunnel project had been suspended since Monday. The people injured in the incident were moving around the work site when the debris slid down, KSDMA officials said.

IMD issues red alert Wayanad and Kozhikode

The development comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Wayanad and Kozhikode on Tuesday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Keralam, while Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.According to the IMD's district rainfall forecast, Malappuram is also expected to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall during the day.

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Three dead, several feared trapped as landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site; rescue ops on