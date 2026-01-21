Is OnePlus shutting down? CEO breaks silence after viral ‘Dismantled’ report Rumours claiming that OnePlus is being dismantled have caused panic among users and fans. However, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has officially denied these claims, stating that the company’s operations in India are continuing as normal and urging people to rely on verified sources.

New Delhi:

Rumours of OnePlus shutting down have been making the rounds, and honestly, it’s made a lot of fans nervous. But Robin Liu, the CEO of OnePlus India, came out and shot those rumours down. He says everything’s business as usual, and he wants people to stick to info from official sources, not random posts online.

So, where did all this panic start?

The news surfaced and eventually became viral when Android Headlines published a story saying that OnePlus was being ‘dismantled’—they blamed it on falling sales and cancelled products. They also stated that the news was given to them by some anonymous insiders. That story really took off online, especially among OnePlus fans who suddenly started to worry about their recent purchases and new phone launches, software updates and other customer support.

CEO issued a statement immediately

To take control of the growing wildfire, Robin Liu did not waste any time and quickly issued a statement. He wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) profile and addressed the whole thing directly.

He said that the rumours are flat-out wrong and people should not believe anything which did not come directly from the officials of the company or the valid sources.

His words: “We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle.” Pretty clear.

In his official statement, he called the shutdown rumours false and further assured that the business in India is running fine. They asked everyone (users, partners, even the media) to double-check facts before spreading stuff that is not confirmed.

So, what’s the takeaway for people in India who use OnePlus?

You are not losing your smartphones or support. Phones are still on sale, software updates are still coming, and after-sales service is sticking around. OnePlus isn’t leaving India. In fact, India’s still a major focus for them, with new phones and other products launching regularly.

Overall, the shutdown rumours for OnePlus are false, and fans may stop worrying now, as nothing is changing.