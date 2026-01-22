This Airtel Infinity postpaid plan comes with 75GB high-speed data: Details here Airtel’s Infinity Family 699 postpaid plan offers unlimited calling, ample data, and multiple OTT benefits for two users under a single bill. Priced at Rs 699 per month, the plan is ideal for couples or small families looking for convenience and value.

New Delhi:

Airtel’s Infinity Family plans are designed for users who would like to get connected with one person in their family. At 699, this postpaid plan has been designed to provide unlimited calls, huge data benefits and a bunch of OTT perks for two people. They will both have just one bill. The cost for this plan is every month for operating two numbers,- which could be anything like couples or small families who look forward to staying connected for simple things.

Why choose the Airtel Postpaid Family Plan?

Lately, with tariff hikes across all the telecom service providers in India, the gap between prepaid and postpaid prices isn’t much. Postpaid gives you the ease of one monthly bill, shared perks, and bundled subscriptions. Airtel, along with other big telecom players in India, has these family plans just for that—multiple users, one account. If you hate tracking daily data or recharges, postpaid makes life easier.

(Image Source : AIRTEL)Airtel’s Infinity Family 699

Here’s what you get with the Infinity Family 699

This plan is for two users

So, each SIM works out to about Rs 350

That’s a better deal than separate individual plans

You will see GST added at the time of billing

Both users get unlimited calls to all networks, plus 100 SMS a day per SIM.

For data, the main user gets 75GB of high-speed data

The second user gets 30GB of data.

You also get unlimited 5G data, although Airtel caps it at 300GB per 30 days under fair usage.

There’s more—Airtel throws in some solid extras:

Amazon Prime for 6 months

JioHotstar Mobile for a year

100GB Google One cloud storage for 6 months

Airtel Xstream Play Premium for access to multiple OTT platforms

Free Hello Tunes

Blue Ribbon Bag benefit

Fraud detection and spam alerts

If you already subscribe to OTT platforms, these bundled perks will definitely add up.

Couples or small family supportive plan

It works best for couples or small families, anyone who wants just one bill each month, people looking for OTT and cloud storage bundled in, and those who call a lot or use a fair bit of data. All in all, it’s a well-rounded mix of connectivity, entertainment, and handy extras.