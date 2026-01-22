Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro details leaked ahead of launch: 200MP camera, 100W charging and more Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro in India soon. Ahead of the official announcement, key details like RAM and storage variants, chipset, camera specifications, and battery capacity have been leaked, suggesting major upgrades over previous models.

New Delhi:

Redmi, one of the leading smartphone sub-brands from Xiaomi, is getting ready to bring the Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro to India. This will add some fresh options to its popular Note series. There is no official launch date revealed by the company yet, but several leaks surfaced and keep coming in, and it looks like both phones are landing pretty soon. From what people have seen, the Indian versions will be almost identical to the global models that dropped in other countries last month.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Details

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, while the regular Pro version is likely to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra. Both chips on both devices promise solid mid-range performance, which is good news if you are into gaming, multitasking or just want a phone that keeps up with daily life.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav was the one who spilled the beans on RAM and storage options for India.

For the Note 15 Pro+, expect:

8GB of RAM with 256GB storage

12GB of RAM with 256GB storage

And a 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage

The regular Note 15 Pro will probably offer:

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Clearly, Redmi wants to cover everyone from the casual user to folks who want more power and space without going overboard on price.

Camera details: Now, the Note 15 Pro+ camera setup is turning heads. It looks to feature a massive 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide. On the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery: And if you hate scrambling for a charger, you are in luck – the Pro+ should pack a big 6,500mAh battery and support blazing 100W fast charging. That combo puts it right up there with the fastest-charging phones around.

Overall, with strong processors, standout cameras, big batteries, and super-fast charging, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro are shaping up to be real contenders in India’s mid-range smartphone scene.