BenQ unveils RD270Q Monitor for developers in India, offers Coding Mode, USB-C and Ergonomic design

New Delhi:

BenQ just launched the RD270Q Programming Monitor in India, adding another model to its RD Series, which targets developers, software engineers, and programmers. BenQ designed this monitor with India’s fast-growing developer crowd in mind, packing in features that boost code visibility, cut down eye strain, and help with productivity during those late-night coding marathons.

The RD270Q brings together a 27-inch 2K IPS display, a fast 144Hz refresh rate, dedicated coding modes, USB-C support, and a flexible ergonomic stand—everything you want for a modern programming setup.

BenQ RD270Q: Price in India

As for the price, BenQ is selling the RD270Q for an introductory Rs. 29,989, and you can grab it from major online and offline stores across India.

27-Inch 2K display with Nano Matte Technology

It will feature a 27-inch IPS panel with 2K resolution and BenQ’s Reflection-Free Nano Matte technology, which has the TÜV Rheinland certification. BenQ said that this eliminates glare while keeping text crisp- which is ideal for people who read and write code for hours. With its 144Hz refresh rate, you get smooth scrolling, whether you are sifting through code editors, docs, or development tools.

One standout is BenQ’s exclusive Coding Mode, which makes coding syntax stand out so you do not have to squint. There are three main presets: Light Mode, Dark Mode, and the new Paper Colour Mode, which tries to create an ePaper feel and ease eye pain. The Visual Optimiser is pretty handy too, as it tweaks brightness and colour temperature automatically based on how bright your room is.

For late-night programming, you get Night Hours Protection, which lets you dim the display even further for comfortable viewing in dark rooms.

Coding Modes and Eye Comfort features

On the connectivity side, the monitor’s USB Type-C port delivers 65W power, so you can hook up and charge your laptop with a single cable. There is also a dedicated Coding HotKey for flipping through display presets quickly.

The included stand is fully adjustable – you can tweak the height, tilt, swivel, or even rotate it 90 degrees for portrait mode. These adjustments should make those extended coding sessions less punishing on your neck and back.

Compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux

Compatibility will not be an issue, as the RD270Q works with Windows, macOS, and Linux. Plus, it plays nicely with BenQ Display Pilot 2, which gives you tools for things like splitting your desktop, creating quick app shortcuts, and customising your workflow.

BenQ said that the developers in India have already tried out the RD270Q, and their feedback highlights the monitor’s strong coding features, ergonomic flexibility, and solid USB-C connectivity.

So, if you are a programmer looking for a monitor that's built for serious coding—not just general use—the BenQ RD270Q checks a lot of boxes for comfort and productivity.

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