Samsung Galaxy S26 series price hiked by up to Rs 25000 in India: Check new price list

New Delhi:

Samsung has taken a big step, as it bumped up the prices on its entire Galaxy S26 lineup in India. This affects the S26, S26+, and the S26 Ultra. The Ultra is the topmost model in the series that did not just get more expensive; rather, its new price shot up by Rs 25,000, breaking past the Rs 2 lakh mark. That is considerably a hefty jump, and customers will spot these new rates across all Samsung retail outlets.

Here’s a quick look at the new prices:

The regular Galaxy S26 costs Rs 15,000 more now, no matter which storage version you pick.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB variant that started at Rs 87,999 now sits at Rs 1,02,999.

The larger 12GB + 512GB model went from Rs 1,07,999 to Rs 1,22,999.

Same story with the Galaxy S26+

Both variants are Rs 15,000 pricier.

The 12GB + 256GB one is up to Rs 1,34,999 from Rs 1,19,999.

The 12GB + 512GB now costs Rs 1,54,999, compared to Rs 1,39,999 earlier.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Biggest hike yet!

The Ultra’s price hike is the real headline because of the new price tag, here is the breakup as per variants:

Its 16GB + 1TB variant soared from Rs 1,89,999 to Rs 2,14,999 — a Rs 25,000 increase.

The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options also rise by Rs 15,000- now Rs 1,54,999 and Rs 1,74,999, respectively.

Here’s the updated price chart:

Models Price Galaxy S26 (12GB + 256GB) Rs 1,02,999 (+Rs 15,000) Galaxy S26 (12GB + 512GB) Rs 1,22,999 (+Rs 15,000) Galaxy S26+ (12GB + 256GB) Rs 1,34,999 (+Rs 15,000) Galaxy S26+ (12GB + 512GB) Rs 1,54,999 (+Rs 15,000) Galaxy S26 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) Rs 1,54,999 (+Rs 15,000) Galaxy S26 Ultra (12GB + 512GB) Rs 1,74,999 (+Rs 15,000) Galaxy S26 Ultra (16GB + 1TB) Rs 2,14,999 (+Rs 25,000)

So, why did the company pull up the price so high?

Honestly, nobody knows, but believing the early rumours, it was all about the possible increase, with September 18 flagged as a likely date – yet nothing changed back then.

Now, right after Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 FE at Rs 79,999, along with Apple hiking the prices of its existing iPhone 17 series, this could also be considered to be one of the factors for hiking the price tag – along with the rise in the component’s price.

Still, Samsung has not shared any reason for raising the prices, by the time of writing. And if you are planning to buy a Galaxy S26 device, then you need to be ready for paying more than before.

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