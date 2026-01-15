iPhone display broken by mistake: Here’s how much Apple charges for display replacement in India If your iPhone display breaks accidentally, Apple offers official screen replacement services in India—but the cost depends on the model and whether you have AppleCare+. From older iPhones to the latest Pro models, here’s a clear breakdown of how much you may have to pay.

New Delhi:

Let us admit that the iPhone is still considered a fragile premium handset, and dropping is way too common. Honestly, it’s one of the top reasons people end up at Apple service centres across the country, or rather, in any country. A cracked or smashed display does not just leave you annoyed, but it really hits your resale value too. Apple does offer official display replacements at their authorised service centres, but these repairs are not cheap, especially if you have got one of the latest models from the brand.

(Image Source : GEMINI)iPhone screen broke accidentally

How much will I have to pay for screen replacement at AppleCare?

How much you pay will depend on which iPhone you are using and if you have AppleCare+. Also, if the damage is just the screen or if there is more going on.

iPhone screen replacement without AppleCare+

Here is the display replacement cost as per the iPhone models in India if you do not have AppleCare+:

Apple iPhone 15 / 15 Plus: Rs 28,000 to Rs 33,000

Apple iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max: Rs 33,000 to Rs 38,000

Apple iPhone 14 / 14 Plus: Rs 26,000 to Rs 30,000

Apple iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max: Rs 31,000 to Rs 35,000

Apple iPhone 13 series: Rs 22,000 to Rs 29,000

Apple iPhone 12 series: Rs 20,000 to Rs 26,000

Apple iPhone SE (3rd gen): Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000

These prices cover official Apple OLED displays. So you get the real deal with original quality, True Tone and a proper warranty.

iPhone screen replacement cost with AppleCare+

If you have got AppleCare+, then you are lucky. Instead of paying a fortune, you will have to shell out around Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per incident.

AppleCare+ will give you up to two accidental damage repairs each year, always with genuine parts and authorised technicians.

So, if you are using a pricey Pro model, this can be a lifesaver.

(Image Source : GEMINI)iPhone screen broke accidentally

Wondering where to go for a screen replacement?

Stick with Apple Authorised Service Centres or book support through the Apple Store online.

Apple’s pretty clear about this – if you want to keep your warranty, Face ID, display quality, brightness, and True Tone, do not risk it with a local repair shop.

Although unofficial repairs (local repair shops) might save you some cash directly, they can mess up your phone and will compromise privacy in the long run.

So, should you repair or just upgrade?

For older iPhones, sometimes the repair cost is almost as much as what you could get if you sell your handset.

In that case, you might be better off trading up during big sales like the Amazon Great Indian Festival or Flipkart Big Billion Days. But if you are a newer iPhone user, then going for the official repair usually makes more sense.