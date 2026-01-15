These 5 everyday scams are trapping Indians: Here’s how to stay safe Online and offline scams are rising rapidly across India, targeting people through calls, messages, emails, and fake websites. From UPI fraud to job and banking scams, cybercriminals use fear and urgency to steal money and personal data.

New Delhi:

Every day, some kind of scam is being witnessed by common Indians, as scammers are becoming more creative and technologically advanced. From a random phone call, a message on WhatsApp from an unknown source or a fake website link which you have clicked by mistake, these new-age scammers are finding new ways to steal your hard-earned money and personal details. Some of the very common modes of doing money scams are by using UPI, banking, jobs—nothing is off-limits in today’s time when we have so much advanced technology around us. We bring to you a quick guide to five common scams and some simple ways to stay one step ahead.

1. UPI and OTP scams

Someone who pretends to be from your bank, customer support, or even a friend in trouble (with a mock voice). They might ask you for your OTP, UPI approval or want you to share your screen- with some urgent excuse (basic tactic of new age scammers). The moment you share your OTP or approve a payment, your money’s gone.

How to avoid it:

Never share your OTP, PIN, or CVV with anyone—even if they say they are from your bank.

Banks and UPI apps never ask for OTPs over the phone.

Always check payment requests before you tap “approve.” If it feels odd, just don’t do it.

2. Fake job and work-from-home offers

You see a job ad on WhatsApp or Telegram. It sounds perfect and easy work, good pay. But then they ask for a registration fee, or a ‘security deposit,” or charge you for training. Some even pay a little at first to gain your trust, then disappear after you send more money.

How to avoid it:

Real companies never ask for money to give you a job.

Always check the official website of the company before you apply.

If an offer promises quick cash for little effort, it is certainly a bait, and you might be scammed very soon.

3. Fake Customer Care Numbers

You search for customer care and call the first number you find online. The person on the other end says they’ll fix your issue—but only if you install an app like AnyDesk or TeamViewer or share an OTP. Next thing you know, they’re inside your account, stealing your data and money.

How to avoid it:

You must trust the official customer care number or details which is available on the company’s app or website.

Never install remote control apps for a stranger.

Ignore numbers in social media comments—they’re almost always fake.

4. Lottery, prize and gift scams

Suddenly, you get a message: “Congratulations! You’ve won a new phone or a big lottery.” All you need to do is pay a small “processing fee”. After you pay, there’s no prize—just lost money.

How to avoid it:

You cannot win a lottery for which you never entered.

Never pay to claim any prize.

If you get unknown calls or international messages about winnings, just ignore them.

5. Fake KYC and SIM Blocking

Smarter scammers have smarter idea to make the youth and elderly feel stuck and unsafe. A message might suddenly popup on your phone stating: “Your bank account or SIM will be blocked unless you update your KYC now!”

Scammers aims to make you feel panic and click on a shady link or give up your details. That’s how they get you.

How to avoid it:

You must update your KYC which can only happen at the official branches or through the bank’s app.

Do not click strange links. If you get an alert, call your bank or telecom provider directly to check.

Quick safety reminders