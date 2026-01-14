Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to come with major performance and charging upgrades Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will bring several notable upgrades over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. From a refreshed design and next-gen processors to a brighter display, improved camera processing and faster charging, the handset could be one of Samsung’s biggest flagship updates in years.

New Delhi:

Samsung Ultra phones are always about a premium feel and best-in-class quality and features. They have always been a notch above the rest with their sleek design, fast performance and loaded with one of the best cameras you can get. The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ready to take the lead again, with real changes that make it stand out from last year’s S25 Ultra.

Here’s a look at six big upgrades coming our way.

New look with unified camera module

It's been a while since Samsung stuck to the same design for the Ultra series, incorporating slight changes. But the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to be changing and shaking things up. As per the leaks, it is hinted that the camera module for the upcoming device will pull all the lenses together, almost like what we have seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, rather than those separate, popping-out circles.

Also, the handset should get softer, rounded corners (unlike the edgy corners which we have been seeing for the past few years), which may look and feel good in your hand, making it smooth and comfortable.

Processor: Two chips to boost the strength of the device

This year, Samsung has decided to pull up the game by introducing the device with two chips – the Exynos 2600 chipset, which is Samsung’s first 2nm chip and known for being faster and more efficient than ever.

Others (in different countries) get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It’s a smart way for Samsung to keep performance high, wherever you live.

The display gets an upgrade

Samsung is also rolling out its new M14 OLED display, which is expected to be brighter than before and drain less power, which will make the display last longer and consume less battery.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will probably come with a big 6.9-inch QHD+ display, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and maybe even a built-in privacy screen. They are also working on a better anti-reflective coating, so you can actually see your screen in sunlight.

Upgraded cameras: Smarter and better than ever!

The hardware of the upcoming Ultra device will remain the same – with four cameras, including that massive 200MP main sensor.

But here’s the kicker: Samsung’s focusing on smarter image processing. You will see natural skin tones, better colours and sharper photos, especially in portraits and low light conditions.

Battery and charging: Faster and smarter

The battery size will remain the same as seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra (still 5,000 mAh), but Samsung is tuning things so it lasts longer on a charge. The real headline, though, is charging speed—60W wired charging blows past what we’ve seen before. With Qi2 wireless charging on board, you’ll be able to use MagSafe-style accessories, too.

Weight and colour: Lighter and new

Samsung’s dropping titanium and going back to aluminium. That should help with heat and give them room for some bold new colours. Expect to see options like Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactic Blue, and Ultraviolet.

Launch timeline and and price in India

Samsung plans to reveal the Galaxy S26 Ultra on February 25, 2026, alongside the rest of the S26 lineup. No official price yet, but it’s likely to match the S25 Ultra’s launch price in India—Rs 1,29,999.