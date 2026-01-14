Apple Creator Studio launched- Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro Now in One Subscription Apple has launched Apple Creator Studio, a new all-in-one subscription bringing together its most powerful creative apps like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, MainStage, and premium features for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform.

Apple just rolled out Apple Creator Studio—a subscription bundle packed with studio-level creative tools for people everywhere. If you are ever used Apple’s creative apps on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone, this suite feels like the next step up. You get pro-grade video editing, music production, image design, and productivity apps, all in one place, and they’re easier to jump into than ever before.

The company says they built this for pretty much everyone: professionals, beginners, students, teachers, entrepreneurs, hobbyists, you name it. And as usual, Apple’s putting privacy and on-device smarts front and centre.

So, what’s actually inside Apple Creator Studio?

Here’s what you get:

Final Cut Pro (for Mac and iPad)

Logic Pro (for Mac and iPad)

Pixelmator Pro (finally on iPad for the first time, plus Mac)

Motion, Compressor, and MainStage (Mac)

Premium templates, content, and smart features for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and soon, Freeform (across iPhone, iPad, and Mac)

If you are old school and just want to buy the Mac apps outright, you still can—no pressure to subscribe.

Final Cut Pro:

Final Cut Pro is getting a big upgrade with new AI-powered tools. Editors can search transcripts to find specific soundbites just by typing in words or phrases. There’s a new Visual Search to help you spot clips by what’s actually in them—like objects or actions.

Beat Detection:

Beat Detection syncs music to your timeline using Logic Pro’s AI, while the iPad gets Montage Maker, which whips up dynamic videos for you automatically. Auto Crop is another smart touch, instantly reframing horizontal videos for vertical social posts. Everything runs extra fast on Apple silicon, too, so heavy-duty editing feels smooth.

Motion and Compressor:

Motion and Compressor are both included. Motion now has Magnetic Mask, so you can zap out backgrounds without needing a green screen. Compressor gives you advanced export options and slots right into your Final Cut Pro and Motion workflow.

Logic Pro:

Logic Pro is stepping up its AI game as well. The new Synth Player acts like an AI bandmate, creating lifelike synth performances. Chord ID listens to your recordings and picks out the chords automatically. The Sound Library gets a major refresh with Apple-made Producer Packs, and iPad users finally get Quick Swipe Comping for pro-level vocal editing. You can even use plain English to search for loops. Plus, MainStage is unlocked for live shows—turn your Mac into a performance rig.

Pixelmator Pro

Pixelmator Pro hits the iPad for the first time, bringing touch-friendly controls and full Apple Pencil support. You get all the good stuff: layers, smart selection, vector and bitmap masks, and a suite of AI tools like Super Resolution and Auto Crop. Advanced Pencil features—hover, squeeze, double-tap—are in, along with a brand-new Warp tool and ready-made product mockups, both on Mac and iPad.

Keynote:

The productivity apps—Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and soon Freeform—get their own upgrades. There’s a new Content Hub packed with curated images and illustrations, fancy templates and themes, plus AI-powered image generation from OpenAI.

Keynote can now whip up presentations from plain text outlines (still in beta), and you get AI slide cleanup and smart presenter notes. Numbers picks up Magic Fill and AI formula generation. The basic versions of these apps are still free for everyone, so you’re not losing anything.

Pricing and validity

Here’s the pricing and availability of the package:

The launch is scheduled for January 28 (2026), Wednesday. Here is the pricing:

USD 12.99 a month or USD 129 a year

Try it free for a month if you’re new

Get three months free with a new Mac or eligible iPad

Special education pricing: USD 2.99 a month or USD 29.99 a year

Family Sharing supports up to six people

One-time app prices for Mac haven’t changed, and Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform are still free with Apple devices.

All in all, Apple Creator Studio pulls together a lot of powerful tools under one roof and makes them easier for everyone to get their hands on. If you’re into creating, it’s definitely worth a look.