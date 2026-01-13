5 Harry Potter Spells that actually work on iPhones with Siri: Try them right now Apple’s Siri has a magical side that Harry Potter fans will love. From classic spells like Lumos to dark magic references, Siri responds with witty and fun Easter eggs inspired by the wizarding world.

New Delhi:

Apple users, you may be missing out on one major feature, especially for Harry Potter series fans. Yes, Siri has a bit of a magical streak. The AI chatbot on iPhone – Siri – will come loaded with a few playful Easter eggs straight out of the wizarding world. Cast a spell or two and see how your iPhone answers back. Here are five spells you can try with Siri right now, just for the fun of it.

Siri’s Secret Harry Potter Spells you must be missing

If you wish to feel a little wizardy, with Harry Potter magic, with Siri without making a big deal about it. Of course, Siri will actually not cast any real spells, but it does come up with some great responses that any fan will be able to recognise right away. Just wake up Siri and say the magic words, and thank me later.

1. Lumos – Let there be light

Say: “Hey Siri, Lumos.”

Siri’s answer: “Let there be light.”

Just like in the books and movies, ‘Lumos’ is supposed to light up your wand. Siri gets the reference, and it’s probably the best-known Potter Easter egg on your iPhone.

2. Nox – Lights Out, Wizard Style

Say: “Hey Siri, Nox.”

Siri’s answer: “All right.”

‘Nox’ turns the light off in Harry’s world, and Siri goes along with it, acting like you have just performed real magic.

3. Accio – Summon Something (Kind Of)

Say: “Hey Siri, Accio Firebolt.”

Siri’s answer: Usually a cheeky line about not being able to summon things.

In the books and movies, ‘Accio’ brings objects flying to you. Siri cannot actually do that, but it will crack a joke about its magical limits – especially if you ask for a broomstick.

4. Avada Kedavra – The Unforgivable Spell

Say: “Hey Siri, Avada Kedavra.”

Siri’s answer: Expect a dodgy or funny response.

This is the darkest spell from the book and movies in Harry Potter, so Siri will wisely dodge the danger and will keep it light, maybe with a safety reminder or a joke. You may try and let us know what you experience.

5. Wingardium Leviosa – Make It Float (Well, Almost)

Say: “Hey Siri, Wingardium Leviosa.”

Siri’s answer: Usually something playful about levitation.

Hermione would approve of this one. Siri cannot make things float, but it will give you a fun little nod to the famous charm which needed correction.

Why Apple hides these little extras

Honestly, these Harry Potter Easter eggs are just for fun. They give Siri some personality and make it more than just another voice assistant. Apple loves to sneak in pop culture nods like this—it’s all about making tech feel a little more human.

Siri’s not about to send you a Hogwarts letter, but these spells are a fun way to see Apple’s sense of humour in action. If you’re a Harry Potter fan with an iPhone, don’t miss out—give these a try and see which response makes you smile.