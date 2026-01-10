Google Pixel 9 series could soon share files directly with iPhones using AirDrop Google may soon enable file sharing between Pixel 9 smartphones and iPhones, making it easier for Android and iOS users to exchange photos, videos, and documents wirelessly. AirDrop support for Google’s Quick Share is under development for the Pixel 9 series.

Google’s smartphone is set to get a new feature, which might make life much easier for Pixel users who are struggling to send a photo from a Pixel to an iPhone. The update is arriving for the Pixel 9 series – as they will get an upgrade – Google’s Quick Share will soon let you send files straight to Apple devices.

The real AirDrop compatibility will save the users from emailing photos to themselves just to get them on their friend’s phone. This move could finally bridge the long-standing gap between Android and iOS when it comes to quick, wireless file transfers—something users have been demanding for years.

Android Canary build for Pixel devices

A report from Android Authority and tipster AssembleDebug stated that the latest Android Canary build has found some new system files. These files are apparently the missing link for Quick Share and AirDrop to finally play nice with each other.

The earlier Pixel 9 software didn’t have these files, so it’s pretty clear Google’s testing the feature right now. There’s one catch: don’t count on seeing this on the Pixel 9a. That model’s supposed to be the budget-friendly option, and it looks like it’s sitting this one out.

Google had confirmed expansion plans earlier.

Google hinted at this last November. They announced plans to let Android users share files with iPhones through Quick Share and AirDrop, but back then, it was only for the Pixel 10 series. Now, the Pixel 9 is next up, and Google says they’re working to bring this to even more Android phones, too.

Worried about privacy?

You do not have to worry about privacy on Pixel, as Google states that what it shares between Android and iOS will be just as secure as before.

AirDrop will enable the users to manually accept files, so nothing changes there. You will still have full control over who can send you stuff, whether you’re on a Pixel or an iPhone.

If Google rolls this feature out soon, swapping files between Android and iPhone is about to get a lot less annoying. Forget third-party apps or uploading to the cloud—just tap and send. All that’s left is for Google to make it official. Shouldn’t be long now.