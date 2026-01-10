CMF Headphone Pro India launch confirmed for January 13: Price, features and battery details CMF has confirmed the India launch of its first over-ear headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, on January 13. Already launched globally, these premium yet affordable headphones promise long battery life, physical controls, customisable design, and strong noise cancellation.

New Delhi:

CMF, the sub-brand from Nothing, just confirmed that they are launching the CMF Headphone Pro in India on January 13. This is not just another product drop from the company, but it is their first shot at over-ear headphones for the Indian market. CMF’s not sticking to just wearables and accessories anymore; now they’re going after affordable audio gear packed with high-end features.

Design

If you know Nothing’s usual industrial look, CMF’s headphones will be something out of the box when it comes to look and feel. They are a lot more colourful and playful.

The headphones are customisable so that you can swap out the ear cushions for different colours, sold separately, so you can actually make them your own. Clearly, CMF wants you to feel like you have a say in how your gear looks and feels.

When it comes to colours, the Headphone Pro comes in dark grey, light green, and light grey globally. Expect the same options when they hit stores in India.

Now, about controls—CMF decided to ditch touch gestures and stick with physical buttons and dials. You get a roller dial for volume, playback, and ANC, and there’s a customisable action button for quick shortcuts. Then there’s the Energy Slider, which lets you tweak the bass and treble instantly, no app needed. Handy for anyone who wants to adjust their sound on the fly.

Battery life

That’s a big selling point here. With ANC off, you get up to 100 hours of playback. Even with noise cancellation on, you’re looking at around 50 hours. That puts these headphones right up there with the best in their price range.

Speaking of price, the Headphone Pro goes for USD 99 globally—about Rs 9,000.

CMF has not shared any official India price yet, but it’s likely to undercut Nothing’s premium headphones, sticking with their budget-friendly approach.

So, why will it be a steal deal?

If you are a student, a working professional, or just someone who loves music and wants solid over-ear headphones without blowing your budget, then the new CMF Headphone Pro will be a device which could shape up to be a real contender. Long battery life, physical controls, a fresh look, and a price that is easy on your wallet—it ticks a lot of boxes for Indian buyers.