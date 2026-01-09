Stop unnecessary notifications on Android and iPhone with Notification Summary feature If constant phone notifications are distracting you throughout the day, the Notification Summary feature can help. Available on both Android and iOS, this smart setting groups non-urgent alerts and shows them at a scheduled time, such as evening or night, helping you stay focused during the day.

If your phone keeps buzzing all day, pulling your attention away, you’re not alone. That’s where Notification Summary steps in. On both Android and iOS, you can set your phone to gather up non-urgent notifications and show them all at once—usually in the evening, or whenever you pick. So, you get to focus on what matters, without those constant pings.

So, what’s Notification Summary, really?

Instead of popping up with every random app alert, your smartphone hangs onto the less important stuff and bundles it into a neat package. You check it when you are ready, and not every two minutes. By 2026, just about every major app should work with this smarter notification system. If you’re a student, someone working in an office, or just anyone trying to keep your head clear in India, this makes a real difference.

Here’s how Notification Summary helps you keep your focus:

No more interruptions every time you’re in the zone, studying or working.

It groups all the extra stuff you don’t need right away.

You decide when to check for updates, on your schedule.

Less screen time, less mental clutter.

And don’t worry—important things like calls or urgent alerts still come through right away.

Want to turn it on? Here’s how:

For Android devices, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your handset.

Tap on Notifications.

Find Scheduled Summary or Notification Summary.

Switch it on.

Pick the apps you want included in the summary.

Save your changes.

Now, you will see those notifications grouped at the time you set.

On your iPhone, do the following:

Open Settings.

Tap Notifications.

Select Scheduled Summary.

Turn it on.

Choose which apps to include.

That’s it. Now, those random alerts won’t bug you all day.

Why bother with Notification Summary?

Fewer distractions.

You call the shots on which apps can interrupt you.

Your notification panel actually looks clean.

You can focus and get stuff done.

And if there are apps you always want to hear from—like your bank, work, or family messages—you can keep them out of the summary.

Who’s this feature for? Target users

Honestly, this new feature will be of much help to people of all age brackets, like:

Students are going for exams.

Office workers who are doing multitasking.

People are usually tired due to endless social media alerts.

Or just anyone who wants a break from their addition of checking their handset repeatedly.

We suggest you try Notification Summary, as it will relax your brain and give you time to carry on with extra chores. Even your brain will thank you.