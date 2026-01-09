CES 2026: HP unveils AI PCs, smart printers and a new vision for the future of work HP showcased a wide range of AI-powered laptops, printers, accessories and workplace solutions focused on improving employee well-being and productivity. From the world’s first AI PC built into a keyboard to Copilot-powered printers and next-gen gaming laptops, HP is making technology more freindly.

New Delhi:

At CES 2026, HP Inc. is highlighting its growing problems, which are being faced by professionals worldwide: workplace stress and low job satisfaction. As per HP’s research, only 20 per cent of knowledge workers currently have a healthy relationship with work. The company believes this can change with the right mix of AI-driven tools, flexible devices and employee-first technology. When companies invest in modern technology, employee satisfaction and productivity rise significantly — a message that strongly resonates with India’s rapidly growing hybrid workforce.

HP has rolled out a bunch of new devices and platforms aimed at making hybrid work, creativity, and business growth a little easier.

1. HP EliteBoard G1a

Let’s start with the HP EliteBoard G1a. It’s the first full AI PC hidden right inside a keyboard. You just pick it up, drop it into any workspace, and you’ve got serious computing power in something that barely takes up space. The thing even snagged a CES 2026 Innovation Award.

2. HP EliteBook X G2 Series

These are high-end business laptops built for the age of AI. They’re made for folks who want performance, tight security, and smart features all in one slim package.

3. OmniBook Ultra 14 and OmniStudioX

On the consumer side, HP gave its OmniBook lineup a refresh. The new OmniBook Ultra 14 and OmniStudioX promise faster speeds, sharper video, and smarter AI tools—great for everyday users and creators who want something extra.

4. HP Printer with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Printing gets a big upgrade, too. HP became the first to bake Microsoft Copilot right into its office printers. With HP for Microsoft 365 Copilot, you can summarise documents, translate, and organise files straight from the printer. That’s a real time-saver, especially for busy offices and small businesses in India.

5. Workforce Experience Platform (WXP)

For IT teams, HP improved its Workforce Experience Platform (WXP). Managing devices, keeping business running smoothly, and supporting remote work just got a lot simpler.

6. HP Tilt Ergonomic Mouse 720M

HP also introduced some new accessories, all designed with comfort and sustainability in mind. Think: the HP Tilt Ergonomic Mouse 720M (now in pink for a little flair), a compact 65W USB-C GaN charger, and protective laptop sleeves built to last.

7. OMEN and HyperX

Gamers, you’re not left out. OMEN and HyperX are now unified under the HyperX brand, and there’s the new HyperX OMEN MAX 16. HP calls it the world’s most powerful gaming laptop, complete with all-internal cooling.

8. HP Digital Passport

Another highlight is the HP Digital Passport. This platform, which also won a CES 2026 Innovation Award, gives you everything you need to know about your device—from features and sustainability details to support—all in one spot.

9. HP’s Future of Work Accelerator

And one thing to look ahead to is the HP Future of Work Accelerator, which is going to take place in 2026. It will offer funding, hardware and mentorship to organisations working in AI and workforce development. Applications open January 12 and close February 6.