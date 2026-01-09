CES 2026 signals to future of handheld gaming PCs: What’s next after steam deck? The future of handheld gaming PCs and mini gaming systems is exciting in CES 2026. While new devices like Thunderobot Mix G2, Onexplayer Onexfly Apex, and Minisforum G7 Pro showcased powerful designs and fresh ideas, rising hardware costs and component shortages are slowing down real-world launches.

Handheld gaming PCs have come a long way over the years. Honestly, it is hard to ignore how much Valve’s Steam Deck (one of the companies that is known for handheld gaming consoles) changed the game for the same segment. It has set a whole new standard for what portable PC gaming could look like. At CES 2026, the buzz about gaming consoles has updated. Plenty of new and interesting gadgets were displayed at the event, from leading brands – like the Thunderobot Mix G2, Onexplayer Onexfly Apex, and Minisforum G7 Pro.

Earlier handheld gaming devices were not considered very prominent, but they are not just toys; they are pushing towards desktop-level power in a device you can throw in your bag.

But most of these handheld gaming devices are still in the concept stage or are only available in tiny batches. RAM shortages, spotty GPU supplies, and rising component prices—all of it’s hitting hard, especially this year.

Acer’s Nitro Blaze Handhelds: Nowhere to be seen

One of the biggest surprises at CES was that Acer’s Nitro Blaze handhelds were completely missing. Just last year (in 2025), everyone was talking about the Nitro Blaze 7, 8 and the huge Nitro Blaze 11 – aiming at Acer’s big entrance into handheld gaming.

People have been expecting some updates, maybe even a launch. Instead, the company remained silent. As per the reports, rumours started flying that Acer had simply given up.

Acer says Nitro Blaze isn’t dead: What does this mean?

Acer’s PR team has stepped in to clear things up. The Nitro Blaze series is still in the works, but they’re not ready to talk about a US release yet. They blame shifting tariffs and unstable market conditions for the delay, saying they need to focus on other products for now. It’s not just Acer facing this; the whole industry is struggling with unpredictable import costs and wild swings in manufacturing expenses. Launching a niche product like a handheld gaming PC is a much bigger gamble these days.

2026 really isn’t making it easy for handheld gaming devices

Competition is another headache. Valve’s Steam Deck is still the one to beat, and newer options like the Legion Go 2 and Xbox Ally X have already built loyal fanbases. If Acer wants to break through, they need to stand out—maybe with price, maybe with performance, or something totally different. On top of that, RAM and GPUs just keep getting more expensive. For gamers in India, it boils down to this: higher prices and fewer cheap options, at least for now.

What do gamers actually want in 2026?

The market already has enough high-end handheld gaming consoles, but what they want is affordable entry-level devices.

Valve dropping the Steam Deck LCD left a big gap, especially for the Indian gamers who care a lot more about price than fancy features or huge screens.

What people really want is a machine that just works, that delivers solid performance without breaking the bank.

CES 2026 proved that handheld gaming PCs

