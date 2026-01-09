I-PAC raids drama: Mamata protests in Kolkata, ED goes to Chief Justice claiming interference I PAC, a political consultancy firm, has been assisting the Trinamool Congress with its strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections later this year. Its offices in Kolkata were raided by the ED on Thursday, triggering a political slugfest between the ruling TMC and the BJP.

Kolkata:

The confrontation between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the Enforcement Directorate’s raids on the Indian Political Action Committee and its co-founder Pratik Jain intensified on Friday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading a protest march on the streets of Kolkata and the BJP accusing her of being deeply involved in corruption.'

Whereas, the ED moved the Supreme Court against the party and the CM on the same day the matter was being heard in the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Suvra Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court, who was hearing multiple petitions related to the issue, left the courtroom citing excessive crowding. As the high court will remain closed over the weekend, the matter is now scheduled to be taken up on Wednesday.

I PAC, a political consultancy firm, has been assisting the Trinamool Congress with its strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections later this year. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that during raids linked to a coal smuggling case on Thursday, Banerjee took away a laptop, a mobile phone and documents from Jain’s residence.

ED moves Supreme Court, Calcutta HC

ED on Friday approached Chief Justice Surya Kant after the hearing in the case was adjourned in the Calcutta High Court, requesting to set up bench on urgent basis.

In its petition heard on Friday in the HC, the ED alleged that the chief minister misused her constitutional position by obstructing officials while they were carrying out their duties at the I PAC office and at Jain’s home. The agency also sought a CBI inquiry into the incident, including the alleged role of Banerjee.

Counter petitions were filed by Jain and the Trinamool Congress. The party claimed the ED action was intended to seize documents related to the Trinamool’s election strategy so they could be passed on to the BJP ahead of the polls.

While the court proceedings were underway, Banerjee launched a large protest march on foot from Jadavpur to Hazra Crossing, a distance of 5 km, to oppose the raids. She led the march, followed by senior party leaders and workers, as large crowds gathered along the route to show support.

TMC vs BJP over raids

Banerjee and other Trinamool leaders accused the BJP of desperation to win the Bengal elections and of using every possible means to do so.

The BJP rejected these allegations and instead accused the Trinamool Congress chief of being knee deep in corruption. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Banerjee should be named as an accused for allegedly intimidating ED officials.

He claimed there were several suspicious circumstances surrounding what he described as Banerjee’s actions, suggesting she was attempting to remove sensitive material that could implicate her and her party.

