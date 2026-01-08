Motorola Signature series unveiled as ultra-premium Android flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Motorola Signature has been introduced as the first smartphone under the new ultra-premium Signature series. Positioned above the Razr lineup, the device brings a 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, triple 50MP cameras, fast charging, and 7 years of Android updates.

Motorola, a leading smartphone brand known for its pure Android experience, is not slowing down. After showing off the Razr Fold, they are back with the new Signature series and have introduced their first ultra-premium phone from the series, which is said to be built for people who want top-notch performance, a killer display, great cameras, and software updates that don’t quit. All wrapped up in a sleek, tough package.

About the display

The Motorola Signature comes with a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display helps to scroll and play games seamlessly. The Full HD+ resolution is sharp, and the display can hit a wild 6,200 nits of brightness, so you will have no problem seeing it outside, even in direct sunlight.

Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the device is protected from scratches.

For sound, you get Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and it further comes with Pantone Colour and SkinTone certifications—so colours are punchy and the skin tones look real. That’s great news if you are into photography or content creation.

Mobile photography

Speaking of cameras, Motorola did not compromise either, as Signature supports a triple camera setup on the back, and every lens is a 50MP sensor. The main camera uses a Sony Lytia 828 sensor with OIS and a wide f/1.6 aperture, perfect for low-light shots. Next up is a 50MP ultra-wide lens that pulls double duty for macro photos, covering a wide 122-degree field of view. Rounding things out, there’s a 50MP periscope telephoto camera—Sony Lytia 600—with 3x optical zoom for portraits and close-ups.

Flip it around and you will get a 50MP Sony Lytia 500 front camera with autofocus, making it one of the sharpest selfie shooters in any flagship phone.

Processor, storage and more

Under the hood, the Signature runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. You can load it up with as much as 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. Out of the box, it’s running Android 16 and comes packed with Moto AI features for smarter, smoother performance. Motorola promises seven years of Android OS and security updates, which puts it right up there with the best in the business.

Battery

The battery’s no slouch either. You get a beefy 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery, 90W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. There’s reverse charging too—10W wireless and 5W wired—so you can juice up your earbuds or a friend’s phone on the go.

The Signature series is further built to last and comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification. You get an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers tuned by Bose, Dolby Atmos support, and a slim 6.99 mm body that weighs just 186 grams. You can pick it up in Pantone Carbon or Pantone Martini Olive.