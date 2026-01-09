'Not accurate': MEA rejects Trump aide's claim on why India-US trade deal collapsed Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remains interested in "mutually beneficial" trade deal with the US. On many occasions, he said, the two sides were even close to a deal.

New Delhi:

India on Friday rejected the claims made by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on why the trade deal between Washington and New Delhi collapsed, and said that the characterisation of discussions in reported remarks are not accurate. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remains interested in "mutually beneficial" trade deal with the United States.

Jaiswal said India and the US have held multiple rounds of talks to arrive at a "balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement". On many occasions, the MEA spokesperson said, the two sides were even close to a deal.

"The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate," Jaiswal said. "We remain interested in a mutually beneficial trade deal between two complementary economies and look forward to concluding it. Incidentally, Prime Minister and President Trump have also spoken on phone on 8 occasions during 2025, covering different aspects of our wide-ranging partnership."