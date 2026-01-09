Vehicle-to-vehicle tech to be the biggest upgrade for Indian roads, supporting drivers India will soon be introducing a Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication technology to improve road safety and reduce accidents. The system will enable the vehicles to exchange alerts directly, warning drivers about nearby vehicles, safe distance, dangers in fog, and more, without any mobile networks

New Delhi:

The Indian Government is implementing a significant upgrade for road safety in India by introducing enhanced communication measures. They are set to launch Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication technology, which could work even without any network across the country. The upcoming system will enable drivers in different vehicles to interact directly with each other, updating and sharing safety alerts in real time to prevent them from any haphazard road errors, without relying on mobile networks or the internet.

The initiative aims to help those who travel in harsh weather conditions and have long drives. This tech may help in saving thousands of road accidents and supporting families with better safety while driving on the Indian roads.

This technology will be the best to guide drivers in poor visibility during winter due to fog/smog, in situations where they have to use sudden braking or to notice stationary vehicles while the driver is in a full swing on any highway.

What is Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Technology?

V2V technology is a new way to exchange information via communication between different vehicles. They can initiate talks related to different road situations like speed, distance, direction, and sudden movement warnings, which may save them from any unavoidable disaster.

This tech could be activated easily by installing a small device, which may look similar to a SIM card, inside the vehicles. This device will send and receive different signals constantly from automobiles nearby, helping drivers to react faster to potential dangers.

It is not dependent on a network, unlike GPS or internet-based systems. Hence, V2V may work independently, making it more reliable even in remote areas.

How V2V will help reduce accidents in India

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, has already stated about the technology. He claims that this will significantly reduce accidents involving high-speed collisions from behind, parked vehicles and fog-related accidents, which cause multiple car pileups on the highway, which is life-threatening (common during winters).

In low-visibility conditions like dense fog, vehicles will receive alerts when another vehicle comes dangerously close, even if the driver cannot see it.

Real-time alerts from all directions for drivers

One of the major highlights of the V2V technology is 360-degree communication with multiple automobiles. Vehicles will receive alerts from all sides while they are on the move (front, rear, and both sides). The system will also warn drivers about the following:

Safe distance from other vehicles

Sudden braking by nearby vehicles

Stationary or roadside vehicles

Fast-approaching traffic from behind

This makes it especially useful on highways and busy urban roads.

Will it work with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)?

Yes!

The V2V system will work alongside Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It is a must to mention that there are some premium SUVs which already offer such safety features through sensors and cameras which are already available on the cars. The new V2V will add another layer of protection to the vehicle, letting multiple vehicles communicate smoothly.

When will V2V be implemented?

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the V2V technology is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2026. In the early phase, V2V devices will be installed only in new vehicles, followed by phased implementation across other categories.

This project is estimated to cost around Rs 5,000 crore. While consumers will need to pay for the system, exact pricing details are yet to be announced.=

More safety measures are also planned

Along with V2V, the government is also focusing on improving bus safety. Existing buses will be equipped with fire extinguishers, emergency hammers and driver drowsiness detection systems, which are used to address the concerns raised over poor bus design and past fatal accidents.