WhatsApp rolls out Member Tags, Text Stickers and Event Reminders for Group Chats: How to use? WhatsApp has announced a new set of features to make group chats more organised and expressive. These include Member Tags to define a user’s role in a group, Text Stickers that turn words into stickers instantly, and improved Event Reminders to help users stay on schedule.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, owned by Meta, has just rolled out a bunch of new features to make group chats less chaotic and way easier to follow. They are trying to help people to figure out who’s who, giving a chance to the users to get a little more creative and make sure nobody misses out on important stuff in the group chat.

These updates will not be showing up for everyone at once. They will start showing up with an update in the coming weeks (timeline unspecified). Let us tell you about the new features and how they help the users.

Member Tags on WhatsApp Groups

Let’s start with Member Tags, which is said to be very handy. Users could stick a short tag next to your name in any group chat so people could know who you are or what you do.

Maybe you call yourself ‘Saumya’s Brother’ in your family group, ‘Treasurer’ in your housing society, or ‘Goalkeeper’ for your football team – you could pick something different for every group. It may look like a small change, but in those huge chats where nobody knows everyone, these tags really help.

Text Stickers on WhatsApp Chats

The next new update is the Text Stickers, which may help you to spice up the chats.

All you have to do is just type any word into the Sticker Search bar, and WhatsApp turns it into a sticker—instantly.

Send it right away or save it for later.

It’s a simple way to add a little personality or react in your own style.

Event Reminders on WhatsApp

The company has further added an Event Reminders feature, so when you create an event in a group, you can now set early reminders for everyone you invite.

No more ‘Sorry, I forgot!’ messages – this will manage to let everyone know about the event, remember. You already could create events, pin them, collect RSVPs, and share updates

.WhatsApp says these new tools build on other group chat upgrades from the past few years—stuff like sending giant 2GB files, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats. And there’s more coming.

They are working on features like WhatsApp usernames, better storage cleanup, tighter security, and an @all mention for group chats. Looks like group chats are only getting better from here.